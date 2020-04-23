Gunther Motor Company Donates 1,500 Meals to Local Hospitals and First Responders

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With the help of a South Florida based meal delivery company, Gunther Motor Company presented meals to local hospitals and first responders from Hollywood, Florida to Delray Beach, Florida. Throughout the week, they were able to prepare and deliver 1,500 meals to individuals on the front lines in the fight against COVID-19. Sharon Truske, Director of Major Gifts at Joe DiMaggio Hospital and a recipient of 300 meals, said "It's heartwarming to get a call from a Joe DiMaggio donor who wants to do even more by providing our health-care heroes with a healthy delicious meal! We couldn't survive this time without the type of community involvement being done by Gunther Motor Company."

Gunther Motor Company

Gunther Motor Company and the Gunther family have had a strong philanthropic presence in the South Florida community. Since opening in 1970, they've supported local organizations including, Holy Cross Hospital, the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation, Food for the Poor, and Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital, among others. Joe Gunther IV, Vice President of Gunther Motors, described the importance of community involvement for both his family and the company. "As this great country battles this unrelenting disease, almost every American has been affected in some way. We're happy to help show our appreciation, and thank the brave people that take care of and protect our communities," said Gunther.

In order to make these deliveries possible, Gunther Motors worked with Farm to Fork Meals, a meal delivery service started by South Florida native Michael Panza. "We feel blessed that we can express our gratitude by preparing and delivering healthy meals to front-line health care workers and first responders in South Florida," said Panza, Founder and CEO of Farm to Fork Meals. "What they are doing is really unbelievable. They're our heroes and we're extremely grateful for everything they are doing."

By the end of the week, 1,500 meals will be delivered to Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital, Holy Cross Hospital, Cleveland Clinic Weston, Broward Health North, Coconut Creek Police Department, and Delray Beach Police Department.

About Gunther Motor Company

Gunther Motor Company is owned and operated by the Gunther Family and has been selling and servicing cars in South Florida since the 1970s. The company has Volkswagen, Volvo, Mazda, KIA, Mitsubishi, and used car dealerships located throughout South Florida. The dealership is now in their third generation of family members working for the organization.

About Farm to Fork Meals

Founded by Michael Panza, a gourmet chef with more than 10 years of culinary experience, Farm to Fork Meals delivers customizable meals to individuals. Farm to Fork meals was a long time dream of Panza's and is now a reality as he serves healthy and all-natural food throughout South Florida.

