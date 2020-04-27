Gunther Motor Company Invests $25,000 in HOPE South Florida to Aid in Their Work in Combating the Community Impact of COVID-19

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gunther Motor Company announced it would be presenting HOPE South Florida with a gift of $25,000 in support of their works in aiding individuals within the South Florida community faced with struggles brought on by the effects COVID-19.

For 50 years, Gunther Motor Company and the Gunther family have had a strong philanthropic presence in the South Florida community and supported numerous organizations including, Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, SOS Children's Village, Food for the Poor, and local hospitals. Gunther's involvement in the community is something the company prides itself on especially in times like these, according to Joe Gunther, IV, VP of Gunther Motor Company. "In most cases, you can't measure philanthropy and whether it has made an impact, but now more than ever after COVID-19, that's changed. Charities and nonprofits are in need and haven't been able to hold fundraisers. We're glad to support HOPE South Florida, a faith-based, non-profit organization. A little hope can go a long way, and our hope is in HOPE South Florida," said Gunther.

HOPE South Florida has been serving the South Florida community since 1955. Their services include crisis housing, shared meals, mobile showers, transportation, clothing, employment assistance, family support teams, and a rapid re-housing program. During a recent phone conference with Dr. Ted Greer, CEO of HOPE South Florida, Taylor Gunther-Healey, Director of Philanthropy for Gunther, discussed the long term impact COVID-19 will have on our communities and individuals. "HOPE South Florida is excited about forging this new partnership with Gunther Motor Company to strengthen collaborative efforts to end hunger and homelessness in Broward County. Gunther Motor Company's generous investment will go a long way in our collective efforts to respond and intervene with individuals, families and veterans affected by COVID-19," said Greer.

With the donation made by Gunther Motor Company, many services will directly benefit with aid going to supporting their mobile shower care units, rapid rehousing relief, and financial effects of COVID-19. "Our hope is to continue to partner with an organization that has such a strong foothold in the local community. Together, with HOPE, we hope to leave a lasting impact beyond the effects of COVID-19," said Gunther.

Gunther Motor Company is owned and operated by the Gunther Family since the 1970s and has Volkswagen, Volvo, Mazda, KIA, Mitsubishi, and used car dealerships located throughout South Florida. The dealership is in their third generation of family members working for the organization.

Started as The Shepherd's Way ministry, HOPE South Florida is a faith-based 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that provides emergency shelter, housing assistance, and support services to thousands of homeless families, veterans and individuals. The idea is to work collectively to "Build Hope, Housing and Community" as part of a holistic approach to homelessness.

