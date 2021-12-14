Guotai Junan unveils digital transformation vision to craft smart IB biz

SHANGHAI, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Guotai Junan Securities Co., Ltd. (Guotai Junan), a renowned financial service provider in China, released on Saturday its comprehensive digital transformation vision to further sharpen its smart investment bank (IB) business.

The Chinese broker, as a pioneer in coming up with a smart IB-based comprehensive digital transformation vision in the securities industry, aims to build itself into a super, data- and algorithm-driven, agile and revolutionary tech IB.

Guotai Junan has formulated and unveiled the comprehensive digital transformation plan, formed an organizational structure to press ahead with the transformation and outlined requirements on related work and mechanisms.

In 2021, the company saw a batch of its digital transformation programs in steady progress.

For instance, it put online the 5.0 version of its Vintex APP to provide institutional clients of all types with full service chain online services that cover different types of assets.

Guotai Junan also built and put into operation a new generation of homemade core trading system, which realizes transaction, account and clearing factor decoupling and caps time delay of entrusted key indicators sending under two milliseconds, throughput at 450,000 deals per second, and client capacity at 50 million ones.

By shaping multiple workplace scenes such as those for employees, branches and management, the broker is crafting a digitalized workplace to enable mobile working of staffs and flexible knowledge of client behaviors, pool numerous data and quantified indicators of multiple aspects, and provide one-stop review, analysis and decision making services for management teams of different levels.

Apart from these, Guotai Junan will adhere to the concept of "digitalization for everyone and everywhere" and further concentrate on growth, efficiency, experience and safety to convert in a faster pace the traditional IT basis into all-around digitalized operation capability to grow its smart IB business, according to the broker.

