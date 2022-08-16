LIVERMORE, Calif., July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gurinder Kehr is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Distinguished Business Professional in the Hospitality field, acknowledging his professional excellence at Quikserve Enterprises, Inc.

With over 15 years of experience in Hospitality and Project Development, Gurinder Kehr is a respected senior-level executive. Mr. Kehr has many years of expertise as a leader in hospitality, brand expansion and development, leadership, cross-functional teams, and change management. He currently works as the Director of Construction at Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf, a coffee brand with an international presence with over 2000 coffee shops across the globe.

Mr. Kehr began his education at St. Joseph's High School, Mumbai. He then attended the University of Mumbai, Elphinstone College at Fort Mumbai, earning a Bachelor of Commerce degree specializing in Accounting, Finance, and Auditing in 1990. Mr. Kehr also took courses at Cornell University in 2020, gaining certification in executive leadership, change management, business administration, and high-performance leadership. He also earned an additional certificate in hospitality management from Cornell University in 2022.

He began working as the Director of Projects in Mumbai at Sewak Industries, leading a project team of eight people for over 11 years. He became the Director of Project Management and Development at Kehr and Associates in 2004, and in 2015 was given the additional responsibilities as Director of Operations and Brand Expansion. He gained experience in hotel and restaurant design and development and began offering consultancy services for strategic planning. He achieved notable success in hotel redesign with a project in Mumbai. He was instrumental in the conception of a fast-casual brand of restaurants, which he helped bring to market.

Mr. Kehr started to work as the Director of Projects and Development, in the United States, at Quikserve Enterprises in 2017. He has overseen quick expansions of restaurant improvement programs, working to successfully remodel and build a total of 75 restaurants, along with two gas stations, in just four years. He has recently accepted the position of Director of Construction with the Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf. He is responsible for the renovation, remodeling, and new build stores across the United States.

He likes to travel, walk nature trails, read, and play cricket in his free time. He is an avid follower of Formula1 racing and supports the San Jose Sharks in ice hockey.

