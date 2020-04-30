Gurnick Academy Students Answer the Call to Fight COVID-19

SAN MATEO, Calif., April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- After the San Mateo County Health Department declared a need, Gurnick Academy students are stepping up and answering the call to fight COVID-19. As part of a County-deployed Medical Task Force, more than 20 vocational nurse and medical assistant students are volunteering at a residential care facility for seniors in Redwood City.

Gurnick Academy Students Helping at the Residential Care Facility for Seniors in Redwood City

"We truly appreciate the partnership and support Gurnick is offering to our ongoing effort to respond to the vulnerable populations in our community," said Travis Kusman, Director of Emergency Medical Services at San Mateo County Health.

The students are operating along with registered nurses, physicians, nurse practitioners, and other healthcare personnel from across the United States. The students are assisting healthcare personnel to correctly wear, remove, disinfect, and dispose of their Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

"It is an amazing experience. Nurses from different places are getting together to help overcome COVID-19. Nurses have left their families and are traveling from all over the country to California to help assist," stated Obah Ali, a student volunteer.

The San Mateo County Health Department reached out directly to Gurnick Academy's San Mateo campus director, Fred Faridian, for critically needed volunteers.

"We received the request Friday, April 17, and were in communication with our students Friday evening and Saturday. The student volunteers showed up at 7:00 a.m. that Sunday," described Faridian.

The request sought to mitigate a staffing shortage at a residential care facility. By filling these vacancies, the student volunteers are freeing emergency personnel to concentrate in the areas of greater need.

"The students are showing their dedication by the lengths they're willing to help," attested Joe Kheuasida, Concord campus director.

"Our students are volunteering and traveling from our San Mateo, Concord, Modesto, Fresno, and Sacramento campuses to help," stated Burke Malin, Chief Operating Officer. "We are so proud of these future healthcare professionals."

Students volunteer an average of two to three days per week for eight hours at a time while also attending school. The students receive one hour of clinical credit for every hour they volunteer.

As San Mateo County Health is reviewing other facilities that may need future help with COVID-19, Gurnick Academy is disseminating the message to the current Vocational Nurse and Medical Assistant program students to meet this developing need.

To learn more, please contact:

Fred Faridian

San Mateo Campus Director

Gurnick Academy

[email protected]

650-685-6616 #101

Gurnick Academy is a private academy offering quality allied-health and nursing programs operating six (6) campuses in California with locations in San Mateo, Modesto, Fresno, Concord, Sacramento, and Van Nuys. Gurnick offers allied healthcare, nursing, and medical imaging programs to over 2,500 students each year.

