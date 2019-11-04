Gussie Tate Joins Mediant as Head of Operations

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mediant, a leading provider of investor communications technology and technology-enabled services to banks, brokers, corporations and funds, has appointed Gussie V. Tate, head of operations. In her new role, Tate oversees Mediant's operations, leading the effort to manage service delivery, while ensuring compliance with regulatory and service-level standards are achieved.

"Gussie has extensive experience managing operational areas within retail and institutional brokerage firms," says Sherry Moreland, president of Mediant. "Her skillset will be a great asset to Mediant allowing us to continue to provide our clients with the highest level of service as we continue to grow our business."

Prior to joining Mediant, Tate worked at First Citizens Investor Services as a senior brokerage operations manager. She held investment and broker operations management roles at Wells Fargo Advisors/First Clearing, Credit-Suisse Group/Asset Servicing and Wachovia Securities/Operations.

About Mediant

Mediant delivers investor communications solutions to brokers, corporate issuers and funds. Our solutions are driven by leading technology and strict compliance with industry regulations, which allows clients to balance innovation with requirements. We enable brokers to effectively manage all potential touchpoints within the investor communications lifecycle – from proxy statements and prospectuses to voluntary corporate actions. We provide corporate issuers with turnkey proxy processing services, and we empower mutual funds, REITs and insurance companies with a full-service, end-to-end proxy solution. For more information, visit mediantinc.com.

Media Contact:

Susan Assadi

Gitenstein & Assadi Public Relations 347 977 7125

sassadi@mediantonline.com

SOURCE Mediant

