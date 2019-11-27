Gustin Quon Launches GQ Seminars, Financial Advisor Event Marketing

WINNIPEG, Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Winnipeg-based company Gustin Quon Inc. announces today that they have launched GQ Seminars, a new division of the company focused on providing live event marketing and the supportive marketing infrastructure for financial advisors, wealth management firms, and financial institutions.

Gustin Quon has achieved significant market penetration in the seminar marketing industry, with new partnerships with several national-level institutions and prominent wealth management firms.

The new services are integrated solutions, custom-tailored to the advisor's needs and their individual requirements. By utilizing online lead funnels, social media, SMS, email drips, and paid advertising methods, GQ Seminars is effective at driving qualified attendees to educational events.

Financial advisor event marketing is now a core service offering of Gustin Quon Inc., with revenue now surpassing that of search engine optimization and other paid advertising services. While Gustin Quon has seen steady growth as one of the largest and highest-rated SEO companies in Canada (via Clutch.co), they plan to dedicate an increasing amount of internal resources and focus towards the GQ Seminars division in 2020.

