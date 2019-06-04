Gutenberg Wins Two Golds and One Rose Gold at the Muse Creative Awards 2019

NEW YORK, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Gutenberg, an award-winning global integrated digital marketing communications firm, was honored at the Muse Creative Awards 2019.

Gutenberg was recognized with the following wins for its Mphasis re-branding initiative:

Gold Award: Mphasis StayAhead integrated marketing campaign

Gold Award: Mphasis StayAhead social media campaign

Rose Gold Award: Mphasis logo design

Mphasis selected Gutenberg to help position itself as an agile, futuristic applied tech and technology company that helps elevate businesses through next-generation cognitive and cloud solutions.

Gutenberg conceptualized the StayAhead integrated marketing campaign to underline the "Next Applied" brand promise of Mphasis. The brand re-positioning aligned it as a more agile technology brand that is evolving through innovation and helping businesses stay ahead in a digital world. Traffic on the brand's website recorded an increase of 74 percent as a result of the integrated campaign, which also included a robust social media amplification strategy.

Also, Mphasis engaged Gutenberg to come up with a new visual brand identity. Gutenberg designed a logo that captures how Mphasis is geared to cater to Generation Z in an always-on digital world. It depicts Mphasis' Front2Back™ approach through forward and back arrows to form a "Z." The logo has helped position Mphasis as a service provider that keeps customers at the core of everything and apply the next. The re-branded logo was launched in May 2018 across all online and offline company assets.

Harjiv Singh, Founder and CEO of Gutenberg, said, "We are honored to receive these prestigious awards. At Gutenberg, we pride ourselves in collaborating with our clients as an extended part of their team to drive success in our integrated marketing and communications engagements. Mphasis has been an outstanding client and partner with a strong team that worked closely with ours to deliver success. Positioning the brand with keen insights and an integrated approach helped make a tangible difference to the brand visibility and engagement."

The Muse Creative Awards is an international competition recognizing creative professionals for their unique ability to inspire with concepts, ideas, or designs through traditional materials or electronic media. This year, the Award committee received more than 13,000 entries from over 50 countries, which were judged by a panel of more than 130 international judges.

The awards are administered by the International Awards Associates (IAA), a group of industry innovators, creators, designers, and communication professionals committed to moving the industry forward through the discovery of new and existing talent.

About Gutenberg

Gutenberg is an integrated digital marketing communications firm headquartered in New York, with nine offices in the US, UK, India, and Singapore. Gutenberg's team of 100+ storytellers includes digital ninjas, writers, editors, playwrights, filmmakers, brand wizards, PR mandarins, SEO buffs, programming geeks, and sociologists. To learn more about Gutenberg, visit us at www.thegutenberg.com.

About Mphasis

Mphasis (BSE: 526299; NSE: MPHASIS) applies next-generation technology to help enterprises transform businesses globally. Customer centricity is foundational to Mphasis and is reflected in the Mphasis' Front2Back™ Transformation approach. Front2Back™ uses the exponential power of cloud and cognitive to provide a hyper-personalized (C=X2C2 TM =1) digital experience to clients and their end customers. Mphasis' Service Transformation approach helps 'shrink the core' through the application of digital technologies across legacy environments within an enterprise, enabling businesses to stay ahead in a changing world. Mphasis' core reference architectures and tools, speed, and innovation with domain expertise and specialization are key to building strong relationships with marquee clients. Click here to know more.

