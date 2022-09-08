Gutta-Percha Market to Reach $385.8 Million, Globally, by 2031 at 7.1% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Rise in the prevalence of dental diseases & conditions, a surge in demand for root canal procedure, advancement in technology in the healthcare sector, rise in awareness toward oral hygiene, and upsurge in dental tourism drive the global gutta-percha market growth.

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, 'Gutta-percha Market by Type (Surface Modified Gutta Percha, Medicated Gutta Percha, Nanoparticles Enriched Gutta Percha), by Form (Beta, Alpha), by Distribution Channel (Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy), by End User (Hospitals, Dental Clinics, Dental Academic and Research Institutes): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2031.' According to the report, the global gutta-percha industry generated $196.2 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $385.8 million by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 7.1% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

Drivers and Opportunities

Rise in the prevalence of dental diseases & conditions such as gum disease, cavities, cracked teeth, and dental pulp, a surge in demand for root canal procedure, increase in number of gutta-percha companies, advancement in technology in the healthcare sector, rise in awareness toward oral hygiene, upsurge in dental tourism, and rise in of geriatric populations are expected to fuel the growth of the global gutta-percha market. However, limited reimbursement for dental procedures and high cost of root canal treatment hinder the market growth. On the other hand, increase in number of R&D activities in the field of dentistry present new opportunities in the market in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario

The COVID-19 pandemic hampered the growth of the global gutta-percha market.

Manufacturing activities across the globe were halted which, in turn, resulted in the interruption of production and supply chain activities.

A huge number of clinics and hospitals across the globe were restructured to increase the hospital capacity for patients diagnosed with COVID-19. As dental surgeries are non-emergency procedures, there were less number of dental surgeries performed and consequently there was a reduced demand for gutta percha.

Conversely, with the pandemic situation getting better, gutta-percha companies began resuming their manufacturing activities and services, which helped the market to recover.

Scope of the Report: -

Report Attribute Details Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 385.8 Million Growth rate CAGR of 7.1% from 2021 to 2031 Forecast period 2021 - 2031 Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, MEA Key companies profiled BRASSELER USA, Coltene Whaledent GmbH, Davis Schottlander and Davis, Dentsply Sirona, DiaDent Group International, EDGE ENDO, Essential Dental Systems, FKG DENTAIRE SA, Henry Schein, Inc., IVOCLAR VIVADENT AG, Kerr Endodontics, Meta Biomed Co. Ltd., Orikam Healthcare, Premier Dental Co. , PRIME DENTAL PRODUCTS PVT. LTD., produits dentaires sa, ROGINDENTAL

The beta segment to lead the trail during the forecast period

Based on form, the beta segment contributed to the highest share of nearly four-fifths of the global gutta-percha market in 2021, and is expected to rule the roost during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.2% from 2022 to 2031, owing to an increase in availability of gutta-percha in beta form.

The retail pharmacy segment to maintain its lion's share during the forecast period

Based on distribution channel, the retail pharmacy segment held the largest share of more than four-fifths of the global gutta-percha market in 2021, and is expected to maintain a prominent growth during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is likely to exhibit the highest CAGR of 7.2% in 2031, owing to a rise in the number of licensed retail pharmacies and increase in the demand for gutta-percha material for root canal treatment.

The hospitals segment to maintain its dominance during the forecast period

Based on end user, the hospitals segment held the largest share of nearly half of the global gutta-percha market in 2021, and is likely to maintain a noteworthy growth during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is likely to exhibit the highest CAGR of 7.3% in 2031, owing to rise in number of hospitals and increase in expenditure by government to develop healthcare infrastructure.

Europe to dominate in terms of revenue by 2031

Based on region, Europe held the largest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global gutta-percha market, and is likely to lead the trail throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to rise in number of root canal procedures, increase in number of key players and developed healthcare infrastructure in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to manifest the fastest CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period, 2022-2031, owing to a rise in expenditure by government organization to develop the healthcare sector and increase in awareness among people regarding oral hygiene in the region.

Leading Market Players

BRASSELER USA

Coltene Whaledent GmbH

Davis Schottlander and Davis

and Davis Dentsply Sirona

DiaDent Group International

EDGE ENDO

Essential Dental Systems

FKG DENTAIRE SA

Henry Schein , Inc.

, Inc. IVOCLAR VIVADENT AG

Kerr Endodontics

Meta Biomed Co. Ltd.

Orikam Healthcare

Premier Dental Co.

PRIME DENTAL PRODUCTS PVT. LTD.

Produits Dentaires S.A.

Rogindental

The report analyzes these key players of the global gutta-percha market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player.

"We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market."

SOURCE Allied Market Research