Gutterglove accelerates growth by opening new manufacturing and distribution facility in Middle Tennessee

ROSEVILLE, Calif., Oct. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gutterglove®, manufacturer the Nation's Most Trusted Gutter Guards®, currently headquartered in Northern California, is expanding its manufacturing and distribution reach to the East Coast. The rapidly growing company plans to open a facility just outside Nashville, TN, by the first quarter of 2021.

Celebrating their 20th year in business this year, Gutterglove has long provided customers across North America with a trusted, high-quality product and superior service. A top choice among professional contractors and homeowners alike, Gutterglove® gutter guards are well regarded for their lasting ability to keep debris like pine needles, pests, fire embers, leaves, and more from infiltrating gutters. Their company promise is to Guard What Matters Most™, a promise they seek to fulfill by offering a product that keeps homeowners off ladders and helps protect the integrity of one's home.

"Our vision is to protect every gutter on every home in North America." said Matt Smith, CEO of Gutterglove®. "We've experienced tremendous growth over the last few years, and, in order to deliver on our bold vision, have sought out ways to support the increased demand for our product. Adding a facility to the East Coast is our latest step toward doing just that."

Opening this manufacturing and distribution facility in the Nashville area will markedly reduce the overall shipping and delivery times for customers in the Eastern United States. Gutterglove® will maintain their reputation for excellent customer service by better supporting its customers throughout North America. Two facilities on either side of the continent are just the first step they're taking to make that happen.

"We're excited to bring a host of new jobs to a city so full of opportunity," Smith continued. "We can't wait to see what the next few years bring for both our headquarters in Roseville and our new second home in middle Tennessee."

As one of the country's fastest-growing cities, Nashville checked every box for a company that's enjoying consistent growth and increased success itself. Being in the Nashville area was ideal, but the city's reputation as friendly and culturally diverse made it the perfect choice as well. Gutterglove® operates under a series of core values that prioritizes integrity, people, high standards, and community. Because Gutterglove® will fill the facility's many jobs with local talent, the reflection of the company's own values in the people and culture throughout middle Tennessee was an essential draw.

About Gutterglove®

Gutterglove® manufactures best-in-class stainless steel micro-mesh gutter guards designed to protect any home, regardless of roof type or gutter size. The company offers both do-it-yourself and professionally installed product options.

