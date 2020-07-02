Gutterglove Goes Galactic

Inspired by the recently renewed enthusiasm for space travel, with talk of a future Martian or moon base, Gutterglove® decided to bring awareness to the importance of using gutter guards, as well as their products' superior performance, by launching them into space.

"Who knows how a future colony on Mars or the moon will look?" said Matt Smith, CEO of Gutterglove®. "If it's modeled after Earth, with simulated weather patterns and trees, then we want the people living there to know we've got them covered."

With that in mind, the Gutterglove® team prepared for launch, crafting simulations to see how well the Gutterglove® product could withstand the challenges it might encounter in space. In each simulation, Gutterglove® prevailed, provided pinecones make good substitutions for moon rocks.

On December 16, 2019, Gutterglove® celebrated a successful launch of their gutter guards into space. Not long after, they celebrated the product's safe landing and found the gutter guards fully intact, having survived whatever space threw at them.

The company's ongoing mission is to see their gutter guards on every home in North America. That may seem like a bold plan, but with a successful journey to space already completed, Gutterglove® doesn't expect to be too challenging. Their philosophy is to Guard What Matters Most™. Whether your house is in a neighborhood in Michigan or a biodome on Mars, Gutterglove® is ready to help.

"Of course," Smith added, "shipping may take a bit longer for the Martians."

