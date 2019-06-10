Guy's and St Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust Selects Health Catalyst for Care Redesign Programme

SALT LAKE CITY, and LONDON, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Guy's and St Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust aspires to embed a data-driven organisational culture, with clinical analytics routinely embedded in clinical delivery, decision making and real-time outcome measurement. This will be realised as a result of a new agreement between the Trust and Health Catalyst.

Health Catalyst will be supporting the Trust's Care Redesign programme. This clinical transformation programme aims to ensure that patient pathways are clinically-led, evidence-based, with a mature 'joined up' use of data, in order to minimise unwarranted variation.

The agreement marks the first UK implementation of Health Catalyst's Data Operating System (DOS™), a cloud-based digital platform that enables clinicians to integrate and analyse data from virtually any software system or other data source. The Health Catalyst suite of analytics applications built on top of DOS are designed to analyse the most common problems facing healthcare organisations, ranging from unwarranted clinical variation to operational flow and patient safety issues such as sepsis.

The platform will be installed within the Trust, bringing together data from the Trust's many clinical information systems to help eliminate data silos and helping to support Guy's and St Thomas' data-driven ambitions. Currently Guy's and St Thomas' has over 50 different systems for collecting and analysing data covering the range of its services, which have expanded considerably in recent years. Patients are expected to experience shorter waits and improved care over time as Guy's and St Thomas' increases the organisational-wide levels of insight from data analytics.

"We recognize that an advanced capability to analyse and visualise data is at the core of everything we need to achieve through Care Redesign," said Simon Steddon, Guy's and St Thomas' Medical Director. "We need reliable, accurate data to understand exactly where we are today and to move to where we want to be. With Health Catalyst, I am confident we have found a partner with the knowledge and experience to help us increase our overall data literacy and optimise our use of analytics as we work to improve the outcomes and experiences of our patients and staff."

"For academic centres such as Guy's and St Thomas' it is increasingly important to harness data from many sources in order to glean insights from that data, and then work to measurably improve," said Dan Burton, CEO of Health Catalyst. "Health Catalyst is focused on helping hospitals and health systems to organize and analyse relevant clinical, financial and operational data in order to improve the quality and cost of patient care. We are honoured with Guy's and St Thomas' trust in Health Catalyst and believe that, with their forward-thinking strategies for care and analytics, both organizations will benefit from our meaningful partnership."

Brendan Farmer, Managing Director of Health Catalyst UK & Europe, added, "We believe the Guy's and St Thomas' Care Redesign programme is a ground breaking project and we are delighted to be chosen to partner with them to improve the extent and quality of their data by unlocking it's utility through our DOS™ platform. Having supported NHS England on the blueprint design phase of their Global Digital Exemplar programme, we will be working closely with Guy's and St Thomas to support their programme and demonstrate the applicability of our 3 systems approach to outcomes improvement in the NHS."

Health Catalyst technology and services are widely deployed among healthcare organisations in the United States, including more than 50 of the nation's largest healthcare organisations as of December 31, 2018. Over 650 customer-verified improvements in clinical, financial and operational outcomes among Health Catalyst's customer base have been generated since 2015.

About Health Catalyst, Inc.

Health Catalyst is a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organisations, committed to being the catalyst for massive, measurable, data-informed healthcare improvement. Our customers leverage our cloud-based data platform—powered by data from more than 100 million patient records, and encompassing trillions of facts—as well as our analytics software and professional services expertise to make data-informed decisions and realise measurable clinical, financial, and operational improvements. We envision a future in which all healthcare decisions are data-informed. Learn more at www.healthcatalyst.com.

About Guy's and St Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust

Guy's and St Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust is among the UK's busiest and most successful foundation trusts, with a long history of clinical excellence and high quality care. The Trust comprises two of London's best known teaching hospitals – St Thomas' Hospital and Guy's Hospital. It also includes Evelina London Children's Hospital and both adult and children's community services in Lambeth and Southwark. The Trust is also part of King's Health Partners, one of only six academic health sciences centres in the UK. Guy's and St Thomas' is guided by its values: putting patients first, taking pride in what we do, respecting others, striving to be the best and acting with integrity.

