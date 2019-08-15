GVA CLASS ACTION DEADLINE: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces that a Securities Class Action Has Been Filed Against Granite Construction Incorporated

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard LLP, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders that purchased or acquired shares of Granite Construction Incorporated ("Granite Construction" or the "Company") (NYSE: GVA) between October 26, 2018, and August 1, 2019, inclusive (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California seeks to recover damages for Granite Construction investors under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

If you purchased Granite Construction securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit GVA Shareholder Class Action or contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414 or MGuarnero@bernlieb.com.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than October 15, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you choose to take no action, you may remain an absent class member.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that the Company had assumed certain risks in connection with its heavy civil joint venture projects bid between 2012 and 2014; (2) that there was an "untenable" imbalance of risk sharing between the Company and the joint venture project owners; (3) that, as a result, the Company was reasonably likely to incur additional project costs for its joint venture projects; (4) the Company was reasonably likely to incur additional costs in connection with certain project disputes; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On July 29, 2019, after the market closed, the Company disclosed that second quarter 2019 financial results were negatively impacted by non-cash charges related to four legacy, unconsolidated heavy civil joint venture projects. On this news, the company's stock price fell $7.98 per share, or nearly 18%, to close at $36.49 per share on July 30, 2019.

Then, on August 2, 2019, before the market opened, the Company announced its second quarter 2019 financial results, reporting revenue of $789.5 million including $114.2 million in revenue reductions due to the charges disclosed earlier that week. On this news, the Company's stock price fell $2.78 per share, or over 8% to close at $31.22 per share.

If you purchased Granite Construction Inc. securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit https://www.bernlieb.com/cases/graniteconstructionincorporated-gva-shareholder-class-action-lawsuit-stock-fraud-170/apply/ or contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414 or MGuarnero@bernlieb.com.

Since 1993, Bernstein Liebhard LLP has recovered over $3.5 billion for its clients. In addition to representing individual investors, the Firm has been retained by some of the largest public and private pension funds in the country to monitor their assets and pursue litigation on their behalf. As a result of its success litigating hundreds of lawsuits and class actions, the Firm has been named to The National Law Journal's "Plaintiffs' Hot List" thirteen times and listed in The Legal 500 for ten consecutive years.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING. © 2019 Bernstein Liebhard LLP. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Bernstein Liebhard LLP, 10 East 40th Street, New York, New York 10016, (212) 779-1414. The lawyer responsible for this advertisement in the State of Connecticut is Michael S. Bigin. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact Information

Matthew E. Guarnero

Bernstein Liebhard LLP

https://www.bernlieb.com

(877) 779-1414

MGuarnero@bernlieb.com

SOURCE Bernstein Liebhard LLP

Related Links

http://www.bernlieb.com

