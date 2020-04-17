GVTC and The GVTC Foundation Award $150K in Scholarships to Local Students

SAN ANTONIO, April 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to further support local communities, GVTC and The GVTC Foundation are awarding $150,000 in scholarships in 2020 to area students pursuing higher education. This week alone, The GVTC Foundation granted $50,000 of those funds to four graduating seniors in GVTC's service area. Three students from Boerne ISD and one student from Comal ISD are the recipients of The GVTC Foundation's 2020 Scholarships .

$20,000 Ritchie Sorrells Scholarship Recipient, Alex Ivey, accepts award $20,000 Ola Armstrong Scholarship Recipient, Sarah D'Spain, accepts award

With the help of the New Braunfels Area Community Foundation (NBACF), the four deserving recipients of this year's GVTC Foundation Scholarships were selected from a vast pool of applicants. The competition was steep, but so, too, were the outstanding accomplishments of each selected candidate.

Alex Ivey and Sarah D'Spain, both from Boerne High School, received The GVTC Foundation's $20,000 scholarships. Alex earned the $20,000 Ritchie T. Sorrells Scholarship for Leadership, and Sarah earned the $20,000 Ola Armstrong Scholarship for volunteerism.

Rhiannon Hayes from Comal Academy and Cameron Bourgeois from Boerne Champion High School both received Vocational/Technical scholarships worth up to $5,000 each.

Aspiring Students

Alex Ivey - the recipient of the Ritchie T. Sorrells Scholarship for Leaders - demonstrated his extraordinary leadership skills through multiple roles within the Boy Scouts of America, Boerne High School's UIL Speech & Debate team, and Boerne High School's Drumline as Captain and First Percussionist. He will be attending The University of Texas at Austin in the fall and plans to earn a Bachelor of Science degree in International Studies. After he completes his undergraduate degree, his goal is to gain dual master's degrees at The UT School of Law and LBJ Public Affairs, where he hopes to work in diplomacy for the United States.

Sarah D'Spain - the recipient of the Ola Armstrong Scholarship for volunteerism - showed her incredible community involvement through her extensive work volunteering for Boerne High School's Student Council, Church ACTS Program, Boerne Outdoor Academy, SAM'S Kids Student Foundation, Camp C.A.M.P., and Boerne Young Life. She will be attending Notre Dame in the fall and plans to specialize in Neurology to better serve and aid the special needs population in her community.

Rhiannon Hayes - the recipient of one of $5,000 Vocational/Technical Scholarships - impressed the judges with her extensive work and dedication to her passions, including graphic design and technology. Immersing herself in the creative industry, Rhiannon plans to attend St. Phillips Community College and earn a Bachelor of Science degree in Web & Mobile Development.

Cameron Bourgeois - the recipient of one of $5,000 Vocational/Technical Scholarships - demonstrated his commitment and determination to continue his education in mechanics. He will be attending Texas State Technical College, where he will be a part of the Diesel Equipment Technology Program in the hopes of one day opening up his own mechanics business.

GVTC Scholarships for Promising Students

As a cooperative, GVTC is in a unique position to award scholarships throughout its communities from escheated funds remaining from its Capital Credits program. Each year, GVTC awards these excess funds to rural high school students in need.

In 2020, GVTC will be dispersing $100,000 to fifty high school seniors nominated by their school's faculty and staff worth $2,000 each. As a local ISP, GVTC understands and values the meaning of being local, and with each contribution made, it hopes to enhance the quality of life for those throughout its communities.

The Future is Bright

"GVTC and The GVTC Foundation believe investing in our youth is investing in the future of our communities, and we encourage everyone to help uplift, support and encourage one another," said Ritchie Sorrells, GVTC President & CEO.

We're confident that as the world returns to normal order, we will see a new wave of determination, excitement, and hope in each generation to follow. Congratulations, and good luck to all the scholarship recipients in their much-deserved success and future endeavors.

About GVTC:

GVTC is an award-winning fiber optics communications provider delivering high-speed Internet, digital cable TV, phone and interactive home security monitoring to residential and business customers in far north San Antonio, the Texas Hill Country, and South Central Texas. GVTC offers Internet connection speeds up to 1 Gbps and symmetrical broadband connections, up to 250 Mbps.

GVTC's wholesale carrier transport network delivers Ethernet data delivery between San Antonio, Austin, Dallas, and Houston, with access to remote Texas markets. The company's philanthropic arm, The GVTC Foundation, is celebrating more than a decade of charitable giving. More than $3.5 million in contributions have been given throughout GVTC's service area.

