GVTC and The GVTC Foundation Award $185K in Scholarships to Local Students

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas, April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the most rewarding contributions The GVTC Foundation makes to the community is scholarships. The GVTC Foundation has awarded two scholarships amounting in twenty thousand dollars to graduating high school students since 2015: the Ritchie T. Sorrells Leadership Scholarship and the Ola Armstrong Volunteer Scholarship. In 2019, the GVTC Foundation also added the Vocational/Technical Scholarship. This scholarship recognizes high school graduates who have demonstrated a commitment to continuing their education in pursuit of a degree or certification in a vocational or technical field.

The 2021 Scholarship Recipients

The GVTC Foundation granted $45,000 this year to three graduating seniors in GVTC's service area. Two students from Comal ISD and one student from North East ISD are the recipients of The GVTC Foundation's 2021 Scholarships.

The GVTC Foundation's 2021 Scholarships Awarded

With the help of the New Braunfels Area Community Foundation (NBACF), the three deserving recipients of this year's GVTC Foundation Scholarships were selected from a vast pool of applicants. The competition was extensive, but so were the outstanding accomplishments of each selected candidate.

Jasmine Hunter from Johnson High School and Daniel Lackey from Smithson Valley High School received The GVTC Foundation's $20,000 scholarships. Jasmine earned the $20,000 Ritchie T. Sorrells Scholarship for Leadership, and Daniel earned the $20,000 Ola Armstrong Scholarship for Volunteerism.

Wyatt Windham from Canyon Lake High School received the Vocational/Technical Scholarship worth $5,000.

Aspiring Students

Recipient of the $20,000 Ritchie T. Sorrells Scholarship for Leaders

Jasmine Hunter demonstrated her extraordinary leadership skills through multiple roles within the National Honor Society, Smart Driver's Club, Opt for Action, Project Team Worth, and the US/Germany Online Ambassador Program. She will attend Rice University in the fall and plans to earn a Bachelor of Science degree in International Studies. After college, she hopes to work in foreign service to help increase global relations and international cooperation.

Recipient of the $20,000 Ola Armstrong Scholarship for Volunteerism

Daniel Lackey - the recipient of the Ola Armstrong Scholarship for Volunteerism - showed his incredible community involvement through his extensive work volunteering for the Mammen Family Public Library, the Canyon Lake Animal Shelter, and the New Braunfels Food Bank. He will attend The University of Texas at Austin in the fall and plans to obtain a degree in English so he can become a teacher and help make a difference in the lives of students.

Recipient of the $5,000 Vocational/Technical Scholarship

Wyatt Windham demonstrated his commitment and determination to continue his education in construction. He will attend St. Philip's College, where he will be studying Construction Technology in the hopes of one day opening up his own business where he can eventually help others in his community.

GVTC Scholarships for Deserving Students

As a cooperative, GVTC is in a unique position to award scholarships throughout its communities from funds remaining from its Capital Credits program. Each year, GVTC awards these excess funds to high school students in need.

In 2021, GVTC will disperse $140,000 to fifty-six high school seniors nominated by their school's faculty and staff worth $2,500 each. As a local internet service provider, GVTC understands and values the meaning of being local, and with each contribution made, it hopes to enhance the quality of life for those throughout its communities.

A Bright Future Ahead

"GVTC and The GVTC Foundation believe investing in our youth is imperative to building and supporting the future of our communities, and we encourage everyone to help uplift, assist and encourage students," said Ritchie Sorrells, GVTC President & CEO.

We're excited to see a new wave of determination and hope in our recipients and each generation to follow. Congratulations, and good luck to all the scholarship recipients in their much-deserved success and future endeavors.

About GVTC:

GVTC is an award-winning fiber optics communications provider delivering high-speed Internet, digital cable TV, phone and interactive home security monitoring to residential and business customers in far north San Antonio, the Texas Hill Country, and South Central Texas. GVTC offers Internet connection speeds up to 1 Gbps and symmetrical broadband connections, up to 250 Mbps.

GVTC's wholesale carrier transport network delivers Ethernet data delivery between San Antonio, Austin, Dallas, and Houston, with access to remote Texas markets. The company's philanthropic arm, The GVTC Foundation, is celebrating more than a decade of charitable giving. More than $3.5 million in contributions have been given throughout GVTC's service area.

Contact:

John Hill

Manager Communications – Ecommerce

Office: (830) 885–8282

[email protected]

www.gvtc.com

SOURCE GVTC

Related Links

http://www.gvtc.com

