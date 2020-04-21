GVTC Closes the Homework Gap for Area Students

SAN ANTONIO, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In search of ways to aid our community in need, GVTC and The GVTC Foundation have collaborated with seven local food pantries, three Boerne ISD schools, and the GVTC Central Office of Blanco to bridge the homework gap for area students during the COVID-19 pandemic. The increasing demand for essential services such as the internet inspired an effort that may help hundreds of locals currently experiencing hardships.

WiFi Hotspots Now Available

GVTC Technician Installs Free WiFi Hotspot to Close the Homework Gap for Area Students

Effective April 21, 2020, GVTC will provide free WiFi hotspots at seven food bank locations and three schools across its service area for area students and community members to utilize until public areas that regularly offer free internet reopen. These organizations are located throughout Greater San Antonio, the Texas Hill Country, and South Central Texas, and include:

C.R.R.C. of Canyon Lake (Community Resource and Recreation Center)

Gonzales Christian Assistance Ministry

Habitat for Safe Seniors

Helping Hands Food Pantry

Hill Country Family Service

The Hope Center

Provisions

Boerne High School

Kendall Elementary School

Boerne Middle School

GVTC Central Office of Blanco (across from Blanco Elementary School)

While exercising social distancing and other CDC safety guidelines , individuals will be able to access free WiFi in the parking lots of these ten locations from their vehicles until further notice.

The GVTC Foundation Donates $87K Locally

In addition, The GVTC Foundation has committed $87,000 in emergency funds to nearly 20 nonprofits providing support in GVTC's area: ten food pantries, five senior centers, three school meal programs, and one medical center.

All organizations include : Blanco Good Samaritan Center, Provisions Food Pantry in Bulverde, C.R.R.C. of Canyon Lake, Gonzales Christian Assistance Ministries, Habitat for Safe Seniors, Hill Country Daily Bread Ministries, Hill Country Family Services, Hope Center Food Pantry Outreach, New Braunfels Food Bank, Hope Hospice, RCBC Helping Hands Food Pantry, Bulverde Spring Branch Activity Center (Sr. Center), Rainbow Senior Center at Kronkosky Place (Boerne), Comal County Senior Citizens Foundation, Boerne Community Coalition, Boerne Blessings in a Backpack, SJRC Texas, Roy Maas Meadowland Campus in Boerne, and Acacia Medical Mission.

You Give, We Give

As everyone navigates these uncertain waters, GVTC admires the communities' desire to help where they can, and its Round Up for Change® program is an excellent way for both GVTC and its customers to contribute locally.

The Round Up for Change® program was created to help The GVTC Foundation support area communities. It allows customers to donate a small amount each month by rounding up their bill to the nearest dollar amount. All proceeds raised from this program are then matched at 100% by GVTC and donated to The GVTC Foundation to fund community efforts.

Signing up is easy. Simply visit gvtc.com/roundup and select the "Login to Enroll" button to follow enrollment instructions. Or, you can call us directly at 800-367-4882 and speak to a customer service representative directly.

One Community

"It's important that we remain strong and connected during this pandemic. As GVTC continues to provide essential communications services, we will continue to support one another in our community the best we can. That's the GVTC way," said Ritchie Sorrells, GVTC President & CEO

For more information and the latest updates on how GVTC and The GVTC Foundation are stepping up during the COVID-19 pandemic, visit gvtc.com .

About GVTC:

GVTC is an award-winning fiber optics communications provider delivering high-speed Internet, digital cable TV, phone and interactive home security monitoring to residential and business customers in far north San Antonio, the Texas Hill Country, and South Central Texas. GVTC offers Internet connection speeds up to 1 Gbps and symmetrical broadband connections, up to 250 Mbps.

GVTC's wholesale carrier transport network delivers Ethernet data delivery between San Antonio, Austin, Dallas, and Houston, with access to remote Texas markets. The company's philanthropic arm, The GVTC Foundation, is celebrating more than a decade of charitable giving. More than $3.5 million in contributions have been given throughout GVTC's service area.

