GVTC Ranked #1 ISP Nationwide for Primetime Performance on Netflix Speed Index

SAN ANTONIO, March 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Locally dedicated, GVTC Communications serves the Greater San Antonio area and the Texas Hill Country with industry-leading communications services including Fiber Internet, Smart Home Security, Cable TV, and phone. As of March 2020, GVTC now ranks #1 nationwide among all internet service providers in America on the Netflix ISP Speed Index.

Based on primetime streaming performance, the Netflix ISP Speed Index is a strong indicator of the best fiber speeds achieved during popular viewing times such as weeknights between 7 pm - 11 pm. Previously, GVTC held the #2 spot for 18 consecutively months dating back to September 2018. Surpassing larger ISPs like Hotwire, Spectrum, AT&T and more, GVTC ranks #1 nationwide for its fast and most reliable speeds around.

GVTC newly introduced its latest innovation and product offering: GVTC Premium WiFi. This technology delivers greater home WiFi coverage, more device connectivity, and a stronger throughput for faster speeds, enhancing the home entertainment experience and setting GVTC apart from competitors.

Vice President of Network Services, George Oneal, describes the community benefit of this upgrade and Netflix ISP Speed Index ranking, stating, "Our commitment is to provide the best overall user experience, and our new fiber upgrade and strong network are exceeding our customers' demand for streaming, connecting devices and utilizing smart technology in their homes for all their entertainment needs."

GVTC is an award-winning fiber optics communications provider delivering high-speed Internet, digital cable TV, phone and interactive home security monitoring to residential and business customers in far north San Antonio, the Texas Hill Country and South-Central Texas. GVTC offers Internet connection speeds up to 1 Gbps and symmetrical broadband connections, up to 250 Mbps.

GVTC's wholesale carrier transport network delivers Ethernet data delivery between San Antonio, Austin, Dallas, and Houston, with access to remote Texas markets. The company's philanthropic arm, The GVTC Foundation, is celebrating more than a decade of charitable giving. With more than $3.4 million in contributions throughout GVTC's service area.

