GWC Warranty Takes Home 2018 Automotive Communication Award

WILKES-BARRE, Pa., Nov. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- GWC Warranty, the best-in-class provider of used vehicle service contracts sold through automotive dealers, received a 2018 Automotive Communication Award at the Women In Auto Care press conference during AAPEX in Las Vegas on Tuesday, October 30.

GWC Warranty's company blog, Accelerate, won in the Business-to-Business Blog category, marking the fourth consecutive year that Accelerate has earned honors as the nation's top business-to-business automotive industry blog. Accelerate covers topics ranging from helpful tips and industry trends to profitability advice and company news. Its useful content has gained national attention and has been syndicated in several national and regional publications.

With this most recent award, GWC Warranty has now compiled six Automotive Communication Awards since 2015.

"As part of our commitment to be the industry's best-in-class used vehicle service contract provider, we aim to create content that delivers incomparable value to our industry partners," said Larry Dorfman, Chairman and CEO of APCO Holdings, Inc. "This year's Automotive Communication Awards provide affirmation that Accelerate is striking a chord with dealers to help them be more successful."

The annual Automotive Communication Awards are sponsored by Women In Auto Care – A Global Community, and supported by the Automotive Communication Council. The awards recognize companies and agencies that provide automotive information through outstanding advertising, marketing and public relations efforts.

About GWC Warranty

Established in 1995, GWC Warranty is one of the largest, best-in-class providers of used vehicle service contracts in the automotive industry, having helped bring a "No Worries, Just Drive" experience to more than 8.5 million drivers nationwide as part of APCO Holdings, LLC. Named a Motor Trend® Recommended Best Buy for Independent Dealers and rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau, GWC Warranty is committed to providing its dealer partners with service, products, training and technology to make them more successful. GWC Warranty is part of APCO Holdings, also home of the EasyCare, SAVY and Covideo Brands. For more information about the APCO Holdings family of brands, please visit www.GWCwarranty.com, www.EasyCare.com, www.Savy.com, and www.Covideo.com.

