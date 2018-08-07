GWC Warranty's Vice President Of Marketing, Kate Eltringham, Honored Among Remarketing and Used Car Industry's 40 Under 40

WILKES-BARRE, Pa., Sept. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Kate Eltringham, GWC Warranty's Vice President of Marketing, has been honored in Auto Remarketing's 2018 Remarketing and Used Car Industry's 40 Under 40. The 40 Under 40 list was published in Auto Remarketing's September 2018 issue, highlighting the accomplishments of 40 young leaders in the used car industry.

Eltringham joined GWC Warranty in 2013 with more than a decade of progressive marketing experience. During her tenure at GWC, she has pioneered products, programs, technologies and communications designed to better engage and serve GWC's target audiences. In doing so, she has overseen GWC Warranty's efforts toward winning five Automotive Communication Awards and has been honored by several leading industry news sources.

"Working with a team of engaged, focused and accountable people at GWC has allowed me to bring many projects to life that make me proud," Eltringham said. "Overall, I'm most proud of being part of an organization that is dedicated to helping others succeed – our customers, our partners and our employees – and doing it in a way that's fair and friendly."

According to the Auto Remarketing staff, "In year four of Auto Remarketing's annual Remarketing and Used Car Industry's 40 Under 40, you will find current- and next-generation leaders of the business who are making differences in the industry – and at their respective companies."

About GWC Warranty

Established in 1995, GWC Warranty is one of the largest, best-in-class providers of used vehicle service contracts in the automotive industry, having helped bring a "No Worries, Just Drive" experience to more than 8.5 million drivers nationwide as part of APCO Holdings, LLC. Named a Motor Trend® Recommended Best Buy for Independent Dealers and rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau, GWC Warranty is committed to providing its dealer partners with service, products, training and technology to make them more successful. Along with Georgia-based EasyCare, GWC Warranty is part of APCO Holdings, whose majority shareholder is Toronto-based Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, Canada's largest single-profession pension plan with over $130 billion in net assets. For more information about GWC Warranty please visit www.GWCwarranty.com.

