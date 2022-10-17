BAODING, China, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 17, GWM's two new energy brands, WEY and ORA, took a variety of vehicles to the Paris Motor Show 2022 on which WEY Coffee 01 and ORA GOOD CAT (namely FUNKY CAT in the European market) were officially launched in the European market.

Speaking at the Paris Motor Show 2022, Henry Meng, President of GWM Europe noted, "The Paris Motor Show is the perfect opportunity to present GWM and our products to the European market as well as the world. WEY and ORA are the first two brands of GWM that enter the European market."

GWM Launches Two New Energy Models at Paris Motor Show to Reach the Electric Holy Grail

WEY, the high-end intelligent new energy brand of GWM, integrates luxury with leading technologies. Based on its "Smart Driving", "Smart Cockpit", "Smart Device" and other brand strengths, WEY will facilitate GWM to develop the European luxury new energy vehicle market.

At the show, WEY demonstrated two plug-in hybrid models to the public, namely WEY Coffee 01 and WEY Coffee 02.

WEY Coffee 01 officially launched Europe and also made its price public. Benefiting from GWM's intelligent hybrid DHT technology and Coffee Intelligence, WEY Coffee 01 enjoys various advantages such as an ultra-long pure electric driving distance range, excellent performance and advanced smart functions. These features make it a much-anticipated high-end intelligent new energy model at the Paris Motor Show.

ORA is an innovative and fashionable pure electric brand of GWM. Inspired by the brand values of "Trust, Authenticity, Reliability, Inclusivity and Care", ORA strives to bring a fresh new approach to electric mobility life to the European market. At the Paris Motor Show, ORA's models such as GOOD CAT (namely FUNKY CAT in the European market), GOOD CAT GT (namely FUNKY CAT GT in the European market) and Next ORA CAT were on display.

The model ORA GOOD CAT (namely FUNKY CAT in the European market) was officially sold in the European market. It is equipped with a cutting-edge smart driving assistance system, combining functions such as adaptive cruise control, a rear-collision avoidance system and blind-spot detection with a 360-degree camera. These features offer drivers a safer and smarter experience.

In fact, with excellent intelligent performance, both WEY Coffee 01 and ORA GOOD CAT (namely FUNKY CAT in the European market) awarded 5 star Euro NCAP rating in September 2022. The two new energy models were also granted UN R155 certification for vehicle cybersecurity.

GWM accelerates the implementation of its new energy strategy through its layout in the European market. "We are committed to creating a cleaner and sustainable future for our customers. In 2023, GWM will complete its first zero-carbon emission factory. By 2025, the five brands of GWM will launch more than 50 new energy models in the global market in total," said Henry Meng.

