COLUMBIA, Md., Dec. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Wireless Solutions, Inc. (GWS) has recently completed its most thorough testing of U.S. mobile networks. GWS conducted directed benchmark testing in all 50 states as well as Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands from January 2018 to August 2018. GWS drove close to one million miles across 501 regions throughout the U.S. during the testing process, resulting in the completion of over 8 million individual controlled voice and data tests. Collection and evaluation of data was done using Rohde & Schwarz SmartBenchmarker test equipment, Samsung Galaxy mobile devices, and GWS' Mobistat data evaluation and reporting platform.

GWS Performs Comprehensive Testing of U.S. Mobile Networks With Rohde & Schwarz Benchmarking Solution

GWS' data results was analyzed according to their OneScore ranking methodology, which combines engineering drive test data with consumer research. It takes into account both real-world wireless network performance as well as consumer considerations by choosing test factors that quantify human perception and assign a weight to each of them according to their importance. This includes everything from coverage to reliability, data speed, voice quality and video performance.

The results of this analysis can be found here: www.gwsolutions.com/bestnetwork-USA

"Our network testing specialists spent months crisscrossing the US, collecting key performance data using highly specialized test equipment and following methods and procedures that are designed specifically to measure network performance," said Dr. Paul Carter, CEO and founder of Global Wireless Solutions, Inc. "We tested in every major metropolitan market in the US, as well as smaller urban cities and rural towns. As a result, we completed the most comprehensive, consumer-oriented evaluation of US mobile networks to date."

To learn more about measurement solutions from Rohde & Schwarz mobile network testing, visit https://www.mobile-network-testing.com/en/products/benchmarking/smartbenchmarker/ and https://blog.mobile-network-testing.com/

Global Wireless Solutions, Inc.

Global Wireless Solutions, Inc. defines the industry standard for network benchmarking, analysis and testing. GWS' proprietary OneScore network ranking combines high-level network testing data with real-world network usage scenarios to make the results of testing relatable and easy to understand. Working with some of the world's largest wireless network providers, GWS offers standardized, high-quality network data and engineering analysis to its customers through a suite of benchmarking products, services, and OneMeasure diagnostic apps that includes drive, venue, and in-building testing.

Firmly rooted in a deep understanding of network engineering, GWS provides best-in-class, turnkey solutions to help customers better understand overall network performance as today's wireless networks grow and evolve. Founded in 1996, GWS is headquartered in Dulles, VA. At last count, GWS has driven 12 million data collection miles for its customers. For more information, visit www.gwsolutions.com and follow on Twitter at @gwsolutionsinc.

Rohde & Schwarz

The Rohde & Schwarz technology group develops, produces and markets innovative communications, information and security products for professional users. The group's test and measurement, broadcast and media, aerospace | defense | security, networks and cybersecurity business fields address many different industry and government-sector market segments. On June 30, 2018, Rohde & Schwarz had approximately 11,500 employees. The independent group achieved a net revenue of approximately EUR 2 billion in the 2017/2018 fiscal year (July to June). The company has its headquarters in Munich, Germany. Internationally, it has subsidiaries in more than 70 countries, with regional hubs in Asia and America.

