GWS Tool Group Announces Acquisition of Monster Tool Company

TAVARES, Fla., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GWS Tool Group is pleased to announce it has acquired Monster Tool Company. This is the fourth acquisition in 2021 for GWS Tool Group and the second West Coast acquisition by the U.S.-based manufacturer.

Monster Tool Company - Vista, CA

Located in Vista, California, Monster Tool is a recognized leader in the manufacturing and distribution of solid round-cutting tools with a commitment to perpetual innovation and excellence. Second-generation and family-owned, Monster operates out of an approximately 40,000-square-feet facility with additional real estate secured for future expansion. Focusing on the pillar sectors of manufacturing - aerospace, automotive, medical, energy, heavy equipment, and die-mold - Monster's tooling solutions support critical manufacturing of some of the world's most advanced products. For more information on Monster Tool, please visit monstertool.com.

"Monster Tool is a best-in-class cutting tool company with a tremendous reputation for producing quality performance cutting tools and delivering them to their customers with the utmost speed and ease," said Rick McIntyre, GWS' CEO. "Their added logistics and service expertise are additional areas we will look to integrate into the GWS model to further enhance our service and delivery methods to the betterment of all our customers and partners in distribution."

"I am thrilled for Monster Tool Company to be joining GWS Tool Group," said Josh Lynberg, Owner of Monster Tool. "From products and services to customer end markets and culture, there are just so many ways in which our companies align and complement each other. This merger will undoubtedly be for the betterment of our company, employees and customers."

The continued expansion of GWS by way of acquisitions and constant investment in world-class technology, equipment and, most importantly, people, has created an unmatched value proposition for customers operating in advanced machining environments, especially in the areas of custom round and insert tooling.

About GWS Tool Group

GWS Tool Group is a U.S.-based, vertically integrated manufacturer of highly engineered custom, standard, and modified standard cutting tools, primarily servicing the aerospace and defense, power generation, automotive and medical sectors. GWS Tool Group has acquired multiple businesses in the course of its growth that now serve as the respective manufacturing divisions for the Company.

For more information, please visit GWSToolGroup.com or contact Drew Strauchen, EVP of Marketing & Business Development for GWS Tool Group at 877.497.8665.

