Gwyneth Paltrow, Gabrielle Union, Hannah Bronfman, and Other Influential Celebrities Join Kindbody in Largest Femtech Raise of 2021

"I am honored to join Kindbody on their mission to create global access to high-quality women's health and fertility care," said Gwyneth Paltrow. "I believe Kindbody's dedication to reducing barriers to care, championing diversity, and improving the patient experience will propel essential change in the health care system."

For author and entrepreneur Hannah Bronfman, Kindbody's mission hits close to home. "I am a young woman who thought I would have no issue getting pregnant, but I did. Knowledge is power, information is key, and there is no better time than now to be proactive with your health and wellness," said Bronfman. "Kindbody's accessibility to family planning services coupled with the fact that this is a female owned and operated company, is exactly what this community is looking for."

In talking about her decision to invest in Kindbody, Yael Cohen said "Why do women get asked to donate and men get asked to invest? Why is it presumed we only think with our hearts and men think with their wallets? I'm committed to female funded, not just female founded."

The $62 million Series C brings Kindbody's total capital raised to $123 million. The company will leverage the new funding and celebrity investments to achieve global scale and meet increasing demand from large employers and consumers. As a full-service benefit solution and direct provider of fertility and family-building services, Kindbody offers high quality outcomes at lower costs through proprietary technology, signature clinics, partner clinics, and mobile clinics. The company's intuitive platform and holistic approach is transforming the fragmentation that has existed in the healthcare system to date.

"We're grateful to have strategic participation from influential female investors who are committed to using their platforms and capital to create real change," said Bartasi. "We have to put women in a position to write checks, and to do that, you need to create opportunities for women. With the support and investment from these powerhouse women, we have a clear path to providing global access to fertility and family-building care and disrupting a market in desperate need of innovation."

Kindbody's suite of offerings covers the full span of gynecology, fertility, and family-building care, including egg freezing, IVF, IUI, egg and sperm donation, adoption and surrogacy, maternity care, gynecology, holistic wellness, and LGBTQ+ services. The company's unique combination of technology-enabled navigation, award-winning clinic experience, and its value-based model leads to reduced costs of more than 20% compared to other fertility benefit managers and providers.

As Kindbody expands its global footprint, it will continue to champion diversity and inclusion with education around race and fertility, support and resources for black maternal health, fertility grants for minority and underserved populations, and providers who reflect its diverse patient population. The company is dedicated to opening doors, delivering compassionate care, and democratizing the ability for anyone to build their dream family, in whatever way they choose.

About Kindbody

Kindbody provides fertility, gynecology, and family-building services at over 300 locations around the country, including signature retail clinics, mobile clinics, and partner clinics. With a mission to deliver a more welcoming, inclusive experience for all, Kindbody leverages proprietary technology to enable high-touch care and superior outcomes at lower prices. Founded in 2018 by CEO Gina Bartasi, Kindbody has raised a total of $122 million in funding from leading investors including Claritas Capital, Perceptive Advisors, GV (formerly Google Ventures), RRE Capital, Rock Springs Capital, and TQ Ventures. Its leadership team includes President, Annbeth Eschbach; Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Lynn Westphal; Chief Financial Officer, Meredith Whitney; Chief Commercial Officer, Cindy Gentry; Chief Business and Legal Officer; Shilpa Patel; Founding Physician, Dr. Fahimeh Sasan; and Chief Technology Officer, Richard Forsythe.

