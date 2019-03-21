GXC logs onto Bithumb, South Korea's largest digital-currency exchange

With 75.7% of the Bitcoin market in South Korea, Bithumb is one of the largest digital-currency exchanges in the world; it trades more than 13,000 Bitcoins daily, accounting for about 10% of global Bitcoin transactions and has more than 1.5 million registered users. The digital currency on Bithumb has always been known for both high quality and massive volume. The successful arrival of GXC on the platform not only recognizes the GXChain project itself and its community, but also enhances the transaction volume and value of GXC.

GXChain is a fundamental blockchain for the global data economy, designed to build a trusted data internet of value. Benefiting from DPoS based Graphene underlying architecture, GXChain possesses functions including G-ID, GVM, BaaS and Blockcity, which are convenient for application development. GXChain based DApp, Blockcity, has more than two million verified users. GXChain launched the Decentralized Data Marketplace as well, which is serving hundreds of Chinese enterprises.

GXChain's entry into the South Korean market actually started early last year. In December 2018, MQ Huang, the founder and CEO of GXChain, and COO Jessie Fan, were invited to South Korea to attend the "Edaily Blockchain Forum 2018" together with their team, and delivered a speech on the theme of "Data Economy and Blockchain - the Development of a Public Blockchain Ecosystem". The speech introduced the origins, development and advantages of GXChain and GID, the progress of globalization, and the developed landing application cases based on GXChain to South Korean investors and institutions. At almost the same time, the launching of the South Korean version of Blockcity, GXChain's most successful product, led the South Korean community established on Kakakao Talk to rapidly develop into one of the largest and most active project communities in South Korea. All these achievements paved the way for GXChain to formally enter the South Korean market in 2019.

Besides the Asian market, GXChain keeps showing strong performance in terms of the North American market. On January 17, 2019, GXChain held a series of global meet-ups in North America, and jointly established the Blockchain Laboratory with a famous public university, the State University of New York in Stony Brook. In the third and fourth quarters of 2018, through the efforts of the GXChain international team, they recruited several campus ambassadors appearing throughout North America, including Ivy League members Harvard University and Columbia University, the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, Boston University, Northeastern University, and many others. The campus ambassadors of the various universities cooperate with one another, and have become the front line of the company's international expansion. The GXChain team will also hold a series of meet-ups at North American universities.

GXChain has committed to building national communities and creating a globalized data system since it began its international expansion in 2018. Therefore, it has begun to take root in various important overseas markets through the efforts of the whole team. With its arrival on Bithumb, the world's largest digital-currency exchange, GXChain will continue to work toward market expansion, developer recruitment, and technological breakthroughs. In 2019, GXChain is sure to bring investors and users new surprises.

SOURCE GXChain