GXG Human Capital Practice Launches DEIB Growth Accelerator; a Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging Advisory Service, to Enable Sustainable Change and Growth for Organizations

The multi-diverse team is composed of top executives to help senior leaders understand the impact of DEIB and to achieve sustainable business growth by empowering individuals and teams to reach their full potential.

"As a former CEO of a company with over 29,000 employees, I know firsthand the challenges and the benefits of driving greater diversity. Leadership teams must effectively engage and inspire the entire organization, make the case for improved business results, innovation and employee retention then engage consistently to drive meaningful change." said Former CEO of Red Robin and DEIB Growth Accelerator Executive-In-Residence, Denny Post. "I love the GXG engagement model and look forward to marshaling the talents of our DEIB council members to support CEOs and their leadership teams in the pursuit of a more diverse and committed culture."

The DEIB Growth Accelerator will follow GXG's Advisory Board model, where a group of 3 – 5 external operators working with your team and GXG's facilitators to learn directly from unbiased operators with multi-disciplinary perspectives. The DEIB Growth Accelerator's team currently includes:

Jane Strode Miller , President, Lily's Sweets

, President, Lily's Sweets Esu Ma 'at, Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer, Orlando Magic

'at, Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer, Andrea Breanna , Chief Executive Officer, RebelMouse

, Chief Executive Officer, RebelMouse Leopoldo Jereissati , Chief Executive Officer, All Set Comunicação

, Chief Executive Officer, All Set Comunicação Ivan Lopez , Chief Financial Officer, President of Latin America Region, Assurant Solutions

, Chief Financial Officer, President of Latin America Region, Assurant Solutions Soyini Chang , Co-Founder & CEO, Quantum Power Skills

, Co-Founder & CEO, Quantum Power Skills Amelia Fox , Chief Strategy Officer, Lutheran Services Florida

, Chief Strategy Officer, Lutheran Services Florida Jennifer Williamson , Former SVP Brand and Communications and Diversity Initiatives, Sodexo

, Former SVP Brand and Communications and Diversity Initiatives, Sodexo Bill Leong , Senior Director, Executive Management & Innovation, USTA

"GXG's proven methodology is designed to help leaders and organizations get unstuck by applying wisdom from external operators with relevant knowledge and experience, which is what drastically differs our DEIB Growth Accelerator from traditional DEI boards," said Chairman of GXG, Craig Lemasters. "We're humbled by the participation from a group of incredible executives passionate about helping others navigate this space successfully. We're excited about the opportunity to work on something that will make such needle-moving impact."

The DEIB Growth Accelerator is a catalyst for organizations and leaders to pressure test their current DEIB strategies and ensure future plans meet today's requirements to attract, develop and retain talent. To learn more, visit www.gxg.co and connect on LinkedIn . Reach out to see how The DEIB Growth Accelerator can help you get unstuck on any topic regarding diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging.

About GXG

GXG is a new kind of consulting firm with deep experience in fifteen industries, facilitated hundreds of engagements and guided clients through transformative change with their targeted suite of services ranging from Advisory Boards to Impact Coaching. GXG's mission is to help leaders and organizations activate growth strategies with confidence, leveraging the insights of people who have been there, done that. To date, GXG has delivered over $400M in impact for more than 80 clients seeking solutions to bring business initiatives to fruition. For more information, visit http://www.gxg.co .

