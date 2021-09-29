Gym And Health Clubs Market to Witness Y-o-Y Growth of 16.85% in 2021 |17000+ Technavio Reports

The gym and health clubs market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment.

The market is driven by the growing number of baby boomers and millennials joining gyms. The rise in the number of fitness centers & health clubs and increasing focus on fitness initiatives by government bodies and corporates will be crucial in fueling the growth of the market over the forecast period.

The Gym And Health Clubs Market is segmented by Service (membership fees, personal training and instruction services, and total admission fee) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America). This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The gym and health clubs market covers the following areas:

Gym And Health Clubs Market Sizing

Gym And Health Clubs Market Forecast

Gym And Health Clubs Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Bev Francis Powerhouse Gym

ClubCorp USA Inc.

Inc. Equinox Holdings Inc.

Golds Gym International Inc.

Metroflex Gym

Original Temple Gym

Planet Fitness Inc.

UFC Gym

Virgin Active Ltd.

XSport Fitness

Gym and Health Clubs Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Base Year 2020 Year-Over-Year Growth in 2021 16.85% Forecast Period 2021 to 2025 CAGR Decelerating at 15.39% Historical Data 2017 to 2021 No. of Pages 120 Exhibits 105 Incremental Growth USD 101.18 Billion Segments covered Service & Geography By Service Membership fees

Personal training and instruction services

Total admission fee By Geography Europe

North America

APAC

South America

MEA

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Service

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

