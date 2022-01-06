Gym Management Software Market to Record USD 139.85 Mn Growth | Clubworx Pty Ltd., EZFacility Inc., Glofox, and Jonas Fitness Inc. emerge as dominant players | Technavio

Total Pages: 120

According to the recent market study by Technavio, the Gym Management Software Market Size is expected to increase by USD 139.85 million from 2020 to 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 11.31% during the forecast period. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.

North America will register the highest growth rate, occupying 34% of the global market share. The US is the key market for gym management software in North America. However, the market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in APAC and South America.

Vendor Insights-

The gym management software market is fragmented due to the presence of many vendors offering differentiated products.

Clubworx Pty Ltd.: The company offers gym management software under the brand name Clubworx management software.

EZFacility Inc.: The company offers gym management software with features such as gym and fitness facility scheduling, gym membership management, and more.

Glofox: The company offers gym management software with marketing tools, member experience tools, retention tools, and more.

Jonas Fitness Inc.: The company offers health and fitness club management software under the brand name Compete.

MINDBODY Inc.: The company offers gym management software with streaming gym classes, convenient client booking, and more.

Regional Market Outlook

The gym management software market growth in North America will be significant during the forecast period. The growth of the gym management software market in North America can be attributed to the rapid proliferation of gyms and the growing smartphone penetration among consumers. The report also offers detailed insights into the growth of the market across APAC, MEA, Europe, and South America.

Latest Drivers & Trends Driving the Market-

Gym Management Software Market Driver:

Demand for gym management software in APAC:

The demand for gym software has significantly increased across the world, especially in developing regions such as APAC. Countries such as China, India, and Japan are creating high growth opportunities with increasing consumer awareness regarding adopting a healthy lifestyle and increasing the number of gyms in these countries. This is creating a high demand for gym management software, thereby driving the market growth.

Gym Management Software Market Challenge:

Increasing prevalence of obesity:

The rising consumption of junk and high-calorie foods is increasing the prevalence of obesity across the world. In addition, changing lifestyles and lack of healthy eating habits are forcing people to join gyms to reduce weight and maintain health. Also, the growing influence of fashion and body-building trends has been encouraging more people to lose weight, which has increased the number of memberships in gyms in urban areas. All these factors will have a positive impact on the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Gym Management Software Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.31% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 139.85 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 10.65 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Clubworx Pty Ltd., EZFacility Inc., Glofox, Jonas Fitness Inc., MINDBODY Inc., Perfect Gym Solutions SA, RhinoFit, Treshna Enterprises Ltd., Virtuagym, and Zen Planner LLC Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

