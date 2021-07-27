Gymage - Miami's Newest Instagrammable Gym Is More Than Just a Gym

MIAMI, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In the heart of Miami Beach, the iconic Bhojwani Tower is now home to Miami's newest Instagrammable gym: Gymage.

Gymage

Initially based in Madrid, Gymage Lounge Resort has become an attractive spot for celebrities, sports players, influencers, and models worldwide. The vibe is unique and captivating due to the modern architecture, futuristic vision, and social fitness lifestyle. Gymage has expanded to Miami and is now officially opened. The tropical lifestyle resort experience will help fitness enthusiasts become their sexiest version, making it the new it-place for fitness lovers in South Beach.

Strolling by Lincoln Road, it is easy to spot Gymage's futuristic ceilings, more typical of a contemporary art gallery. With a dimension of 10,000 square feet, beautiful views including the new LifeFitness Premium Series equipment, and a tropical atmosphere, the scene is unlike any other gym - imagine working out on a tv set. Gymage has a unique design, which features Gymage's neon logo, organic appeal, and bright lighting throughout the gym. Manuel Clavel, the mastermind behind the luxury architecture of Museum Garage in Miami's Design District and projects for Louis Vuitton, designed the space.

The premium machines have the latest technology, including a feature that even counts reps automatically for those working out. Prepare to train with state-of-the-art equipment. Aside from the premium machines, personal training services are also offered. The free weights area and cardio section include the stair master, treadmills, and stationary bikes.

Watching Netflix on a treadmill or stair master just got easier. Watch Netflix, Youtube videos, listen to Spotify, and more while jogging or running on Gymage's cutting-edge technology cardio machines.

It is no coincidence that GYM + IMAGE = Gymage. This place will let fitness lover's image speak and they will be able to tell their story extravagantly.

Inspired by how a gym would be in 2030, Gymage paves the way for the future of social fitness. The tropical oasis is full of vibrant colors, including lights that illuminate the gym and plants that add greenery, creating an environment full of life with natural zones. The aesthetically pleasing atmosphere gives Gymage an organic look with a futuristic touch. Gymage placed selfie sticks mounted on walls all over the gym, so get ready to pose in front of lighting inspired by top luxury retail stores that will make Gymage's clientele look sexier than ever. Customers at Gymage taking selfies will serve the sexiest looks on Instagram and TikTok.

Get ready to work hard and play hard. By 2022, Gymage will open the rooftop restaurant/lounge. When the rooftop opens, Miami will enjoy both a rooftop terrace and a gym in one location.

Carlos Enguídanos, CEO of Gymage, believes that an individual should aim to become the best version them by having a well-rounded social and physical lifestyle, which are components of a balanced life. Gymage gives the chance to be surrounded by community that desires a balanced lifestyle. There are big plans for Gymage Miami soon.

Learn more about Gymage Miami and discover the latest offers and founder member rates by visiting https://gymage.com and @gymage_miami on Instagram.

For more information contact:

Carlos

786-558-5166

https://gymage.com

Info: [email protected]

Related Images

image1.jpg

SOURCE Gymage