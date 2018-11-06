Gympass Expands its Global Network with Youfit partnership

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Gympass , the global leader in corporate fitness and wellness benefits, today announces a partnership with Youfit Health Clubs.

The partnership, which kicks off in November, allows unrestricted access for the employees of Gympass' client firms to all of Youfit's locations nationwide, adding substantial volume to Gympass' rapidly expanding global fitness network of almost 40,000 gyms and studios.

"Youfit is an amazing partner to work with in our mission to defeat inactivity," said Sean Flynn, Gympass U.S. CEO. "For years, Youfit has amassed an enormous and dedicated following, changing countless lives for the better. Now, we're able to offer access to their cutting-edge facilities, innovative classes, world-class trainers, and unparalleled convenience to our clients and their employees."

"As a brand that knows growth, we jumped at the chance to join Gympass once they expanded to the U.S. this year," said Rick Berks, Founder and CEO of Youfit Health Clubs. "Their steadfast mission to help people live and feel better as well as reinventing how corporations approach wellness aligns with our greater goals, thus making them a perfect partner as we look to bring a healthier lifestyle to as many as possible."

Gympass, which launched in the U.S. this year following six years of rapid growth throughout Europe and Latin America, is a leading global discovery platform that helps companies engage their workforce in physical activity. Providing unfettered access to thousands of fitness facilities, Gympass is now available across the U.S. and 13 other countries.

Gympass connects employees of corporate partners with access to thousands of different gyms and studios offering activities like yoga, martial arts, boot camps, cycling, and dance classes in one single membership.

Spanning over 6,000 cities in 14 countries, Gympass has already helped employees find over 800 fitness and wellness activities at almost 40,000 facilities. Corporate partners include P&G, Metlife, PayPal, Accenture, and Deloitte.

ABOUT GYMPASS:

Gympass transforms the wellness programs of corporate clients across the globe. With a mission to defeat inactivity, we help employees find a physical activity to love through unlimited access to the world's largest fitness network. Our unique business model drives companies to multiply the number of active employees through discovery and encouragement, increasing employee engagement, productivity, and retention.

Headquartered in New York, Gympass has almost 40,000 locations across 6,000 cities in 14 countries. Gympass has over 900 employees across major cities, including: Chicago, Atlanta, Houston, Los Angeles, Sao Paulo, Mexico City, Buenos Aires, Santiago, Madrid, Paris, Munich, Amsterdam, London, Milan, Lisbon, and Dublin.

ABOUT Youfit Health Clubs:

Youfit Health Clubs, founded in 2008, is a chain of budget-friendly fitness centers with over 110 locations across the US, predominantly in the South and Western regions. Youfit was founded by Rick Berks with the aim of creating gyms with a welcoming environment where everyone fits-in at a low price starting at $10 per month. Youfit places a great emphasis on environmental responsibility. Its gym floors are made from Nike Grind and other recycled rubber materials, and each Youfit location practices additional eco-friendly initiatives. For more information, visit www.youfit.com .

