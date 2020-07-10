Gyms & Fitness Centers Amid the COVID-19 Pandemic - Many Gyms Turned to Online Platforms and Live Streamed Classes to Keep Their Members Engaged During Lockdown

DUBLIN, July 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ResearchAndMarkets.com published a new article on the fitness industry "Gyms & Fitness Centers and COVID-19 - Requirements for Reopening Vary"

Gyms and fitness centers were not considered essential businesses in most US states and many closed their locations temporarily to limit the spread of the virus. Many gyms turned to online platforms and live streamed classes to keep their members engaged during lockdowns. As a result of temporary closures and membership losses, some fitness chains were forced to declare bankruptcy. Both 24 Hour Fitness and Gold's Gym have filed for bankruptcy and will permanently close some of their locations.



Gyms were included in phase one reopenings of the White House guidelines for Opening Up America Again provided that they can adhere to physical distancing and sanitation protocols. Requirements for reopening vary state by state and can include temperature checks and masks for staff members, limited occupancy, mandatory distancing between machines and customers. Restrictions on access to pools, locker rooms, saunas and group classes also vary by state. This could create difficulties for fitness chains with locations in multiple different cities.

To see the full article and a list of related reports on the market, visit "Gyms & Fitness Centers and COVID-19 - Requirements for Reopening Vary"

