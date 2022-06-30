Gynecological Devices Market is Predicted to Rise at a CAGR of 3.8% during the Forecast Period, observes TMR Study

Global increase in the prevalence of gynecological illnesses is likely to fuel the market for gynecological devices

Preference for less intrusive treatments is rising, which is expected to boost development of the global gynecological devices market during the forecast period

ALBANY, N.Y., June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The worth of the global gynecological devices market stood at US$ 17,449.09 Mn in 2018 the market is likely to rise at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period, from 2019 to 2027. The global gynecological devices market estimated to attain valuation of US$ 25,267.43 Mn by 2027. Global gynecological devices market growth is anticipated to be fueled by a rise in the occurrences of gynecological illnesses and a rise in patient demand for less invasive treatments. Additionally, the market is expected to grow as healthcare costs rise, recent developments in the gynecological devices and gynecological illnesses become increasingly understood.

The female reproductive system and its functioning are impacted by gynecologic diseases. Irregular vaginal bleeding, lumps in the breasts, pelvic discomfort, vaginal discharge, breast pain, and vaginal itching are among the most typical signs of gynecologic problems. Age frequently has an impact on the relevance and intensity of these symptoms since they may be linked to hormonal imbalances that happen with aging. Such conditions are expected to require surgeries, which is likely to present profitable growth prospects for the leading players in the gynecological devices in the near future.

Sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) are amongst the most prevalent and serious gynecological conditions; pelvic inflammatory disease (PID) is the most prevalent type of STD in women. Asexual vaginal infection chlamydia, which if untreated leads to pelvic inflammatory disease, is the second most common condition in women in the U.S., affecting more than a million of them over the course of their lives. Rise in STDs are expected to drive future market demand for gynecological devices in the years to come.

Key Findings of Market Report

The most prevalent kind of cancer amongst women is endometrial cancer, which accounts for around 2.5% of all cancer cases reported globally. With 3% of all female cancer cases, ovarian cancer is thought to be the seventh most prevalent kind of cancer in women. Therefore, an increase in the incidence of the aforementioned conditions—especially those that call for surgical intervention—is likely to lead to a rise in the use of gynecological devices in the years to come.

Surgeries require an incision that has a specific size. Gynecological surgical procedure used to be associated with extensive, painful incisions, protracted healing times, a great deal of monitoring, and major scars. As a result, the demand for minimally invasive techniques like endoscopy and laparoscopy has increased. The technical advancements made by both of these have made it possible to execute a range of surgical procedures. Therefore, demand analysis of gynecological devices expects the market to rise on the back of an increase in the number of MIS operations.

Global Gynecological Devices Market: Key Players

Some of the key market players are

Karl Storz Gmbh & Co. KG

Merck & Co, Inc.

Johnson & Johnson Services

Richard Wolf Gmbh

Cooper Surgical, Inc.

Medtronic plc

Global Gynecological Devices Market: Segmentation

Product Type

Surgical Devices

Endometrial Ablation Devices

Fluid Management Systems

Female Sterilization and Contraceptive Devices

Hand Instruments

Diagnostic Imaging Systems

Gynecological Chairs

