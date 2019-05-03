Gypsum Association Provides Additional Documents in Spanish and French

SILVER SPRING, Maryland, May 3, 2019 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- The Gypsum Association (GA) has expanded its library of Spanish and French technical publications. Spanish-language documents available as free downloads in the GA bookstore now include:

GA-236-2017 TRATAMIENTO DE JUNTAS EN CONDICIONES CLIMÁTICAS EXTREMAS

GA-253-2018 APLICACIÓN DE REVESTIMIENTO DE YESO

GA-801-2017 MANIPULACIÓN Y ALMACENAMIENTO DE PRODUCTOS DE PANELES DE YESO: UNA GUÍA PARA DISTRIBUIDORES, COMERCIANTES MINORISTAS Y CONTRATISTA

French-language documents available as free downloads in the GA bookstore now include:

GA-236-2017 TRAITEMENT DES JOINTS DANS DES CONDITIONS MÉTÉOROLOGIQUES EXTRÊMES

GA‐253‐2018 APPLICATION POUR PANNEAU DE REVÊTEMENT EN GYPSE

GA-801-2017 MANIPULATION ET ENTREPOSAGE DES PANNEAUX DE GYPSE: UN GUIDE POUR LES DISTRIBUTEURS, LES DÉTAILLANTS ET LES ENTREPRENEURS

The Association's growing library of translated technical publications can be found in the French/Spanish Publications section of the GA bookstore. Last year, the code referenced GA-216-2016 was made available for purchase as a PDF download in both languages. Growing the number of technical publications available in languages other than English is a goal of the Association, which represents gypsum panel product manufacturers in the United States and Canada.

"The Gypsum Association is pleased to offer these documents in French and Spanish," said Executive Director Stephen Meima, APR, LEED Green Assoc. "These documents serve important constituencies across North America." For additional information on installation, finishing, and safe handling and storage of gypsum panel products, visit gypsum.org—your technical center for gypsum panel products.

The mission of the Gypsum Association, a not-for-profit trade association founded in 1930, is to promote the use of gypsum while advancing the development, growth, and general welfare of the gypsum industry in the United States and Canada on behalf of its member companies.

