Gypsum Association Releases Three Revised Code-Referenced Publications

Always considered among the best organized and easiest to use of the fire design reference manuals, GA-600 Fire Resistance and Sound Control Design Manual is referenced by the International Building Code , and The National Fire Codes (NFPA). Many state and local jurisdictions in the US and Canada also rely on GA-600 as a source document for fire-resistance and sound-control rated designs.

While GA-600 is the Association's flagship publication, GA-216 Application and Finishing of Gypsum Panel Products is colloquially known as the "Drywall Hanger's Bible." GA-216-2021 provides detailed information about hanging interior gypsum panels of every type and under a wide variety of circumstances commonly encountered in the field. Where other GA publications provide greater detail or clarity on the issue, GA-216 directs readers to those publications, many of which are free to the public.

Consulting GA-253 Application of Gypsum Sheathing is essential when installing this increasingly popular exterior gypsum glass mat substrate. A free GA publication, GA-253-2021 describes the minimum requirements for application of gypsum sheathing for use as a substrate as well as appropriate methods of handling and storage. Useful tables include one listing minimum fastener lengths and one devoted to shear values.

The GA partnered with The ATP Group, Inc., to produce these publications, which can be found in the Associations bookstore at gypsum.org.

All GA publications steadily evolve. As codes, design expectations, and construction practices change, the Gypsum Association and its member companies are dedicated to increasing both solutions and information for the A/E/C community.

The Gypsum Association is in its 91st year of service as the technical, promotion, and information center of the gypsum industry. Representing companies located throughout the United States and Canada, the Association is based in Silver Spring, MD.

