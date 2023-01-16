Gypsum Board Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 111.16 Billion by 2030, Globally, at 11.39% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The market report is a good combination of qualitative and quantitative data that highlights significant market changes, obstacles that business and the competition must overcome, as well as new possibilities and trends in the global Gypsum Board Market.

JERSEY CITY, N.J. , Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research® recently published a report, "Gypsum Board Market" By Product (Ceiling Board, Pre-decorated Boards), By Application (Pre-engineered Metal Building, Residential), and By Geography.

As per the deep research carried out by Verified Market Research®, the global Gypsum Board Market size was valued at USD 42.11 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 111.16 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.39% from 2023 to 2030.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Gypsum Board Market"

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Gypsum Board Market Overview

Gypsum board is a panel made of calcium sulphate dihydrate that is extruded between thick sheets of facer and backer paper and is commonly used in the construction of interior walls and ceilings. Gypsum Board is also known as drywall. The plaster contained within the thick sheet is a mixture of plasticizer, fibre, ground gypsum crystal, foaming agent, EDTA, and starch that inhibits mildew growth, increases fire resistance, and decreases water absorption.

The demand for the product is anticipated to rise in response to rising residential construction demand and rising consumer spending on high-tech building materials. The market growth is boosted by the rapidly expanding construction sector in the world's major economies, including China, India, South Africa, and Russia. The scope of innovative applications expanding in the construction industry is also driving up product demand. Additionally, rising real estate demand has sparked an increase in residential infrastructure construction and remodelling projects, which is propelling the growth of the Gypsum Board Market.

Verified Market Research® narrows down the available data using primary sources to validate the data and use it in compiling a full-fledged market research study. The report contains a quantitative and qualitative estimation of market elements that interests the client. The "Global Gypsum Board Market" is mainly bifurcated into sub-segments which can provide classified data regarding the latest trends in the market.

Key Players

The "Global Gypsum Board Market" study report will provide valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market. The major players in the market are American Gypsum, CGC Inc., Chiyoda Ute Co. Ltd, Everest Industries Limited, Global Gypsum Board Co LLC, BGC Plasterboard, Gypsum Factory, Jason plasterboard Co. Ltd, PABCO Building Products LLC, LafargeHolcim Ltd.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Gypsum Board Market into Product, Application, and Geography.

Gypsum Board Market, by Product

o Ceiling Board

o Pre-decorated Boards

o Wallboard

o Others

Gypsum Board Market, by Application

o Pre-engineered Metal Building

o Residential

o Industrial

o Commercial

o Institutional

Gypsum Board Market, by Geography

o North America

§ U.S

§ Canada

§ Mexico

o Europe

§ Germany

§ France

§ U.K

§ Rest of Europe

o Asia Pacific

§ China

§ Japan

§ India

§ Rest of Asia Pacific

o ROW

§ Middle East & Africa

§ Latin America

