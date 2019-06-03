Gyrfalcon offers Automotive AI Chip Technology

MILPITAS, Calif., June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Future car designs incorporating AI must leverage system architectures that bring not only high performance but also power efficiency. A leading car manufacturer recently announced replacing the use of GPUs with their own matrix-based, application specific chip designs for supporting AI and self-driving in vehicles.

This latest development of GPUs being replaced has automakers seeking an AI chip architecture specific to self-driving and automotive AI. An automotive industry executive recently claimed that it would take as long as three years from start to finish to develop a high performing, energy efficient chip that supports self-driving and other AI functions.

Gyrfalcon Technology Inc. (GTI), has been promoting matrix-based application specific chips for all forms of AI since offering their production versions of AI accelerator chips in September 2017. Through the licensing of its proprietary technology, the company is confident it can help automakers bring highly competitive AI chips to production for use in vehicles within 18 months, along with significant gains in AI performance, improvements in power dissipation and cost advantages.

"The need for higher performance, machine-learning devices to advance autonomous driving technology means suppliers must develop AI-based intellectual property or license it from companies like Gyrfalcon for silicon solutions to achieve faster processing and lower power consumption," said Luca De Ambroggi, Senior AI Research and Automotive Research Director for IHS Markit, based in Munich, Germany.

GTI offers IP licensing based on its production level silicon which has been proven in the hands of customers. The technology is delivering the highest ratio of energy efficiency combined with very high performance. Customers are designing the chips into commercial products, such as smart home & office, consumer electronics, mobile phones & computers, baby & pet monitors, robot vacuums, defect detection equipment, edge servers, automobiles and AI data center solutions.

One matrix based chip design that replaced a GPU for self-driving AI provided equipment cost reductions and a performance-to-efficiency ratio close to 5 TOPS/W. GTI's matrix based AI chips provide 9.3 TOPS/W (Lightspeeur® 2801) or 24 TOPS/W (Lightspeeur® 2803), which already bring twice to five times the improvement on that ratio.

Licensees can expect to have a leading edge proprietary AI Chip in their vehicles providing opportunities for industry leadership. IP licensing is bundled with development tools, technical documentation, development hardware offerings, chip design expertise and technical support. For information, visit https://www.gyrfalcontech.ai/solutions/ip-licensing.

For those attending the Design Automation Conference in Las Vegas from June 2-6th, GTI will have a booth (#529) to discuss the latest offerings with customers and partners.

About Gyrfalcon Technology Inc.

Gyrfalcon Technology Inc. (GTI) is the world's leading developer of high performance AI Accelerators that use low power, packaged in low-cost and small sized chips. Founded by veteran Silicon Valley entrepreneurs and Artificial Intelligence scientists, GTI drives adoption of AI by bringing the power of cloud Artificial Intelligence to local devices, and improves Cloud AI performance with greater performance and efficiency, providing the utmost in AI customization for new equipment and a path to AI upgrade to customers. For more information on GTI, visit https://www.gyrfalcontech.ai/.

Media Contact

Kristin Taylor

Gyrfalcon Technology, Inc. (GTI)

+1.415.310.3390

Kristin.taylor@gyrfalcontech.ai

SOURCE Gyrfalcon Technology Inc.

Related Links

https://www.gyrfalcontech.ai

