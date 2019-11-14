Gyrfalcon's New Chip Raises Bar (12.6 TOPS/W) on High Performance Edge AI with Lower Power Use

MILPITAS, Calif., Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Gyrfalcon Technology Inc.'s introduces its AI Accelerator Chip, the Lightspeeur® 5801, which raises the bar for high performance Edge AI with low energy use. It is the fourth chip in the company's Lightspeeur® portfolio of chips, which share the Matrix Processing Engine that delivers the industry's best ratio of high performance AI with low energy use in the semiconductor industry.

Extending Performance Leadership at the Edge…

The Lightspeeur® 5801 takes the Edge AI advantages even further than previous chips in the portfolio. With 2.8 TOPS of performance, and using only 224 mW of power, this chip delivers 12.6 TOPS/W, which is the highest ratio of performance to power use for edge AI. With AI being integrated into an increasing number of applications at the edge, it is becoming more important that AI combine high performance for reliability and precision, with the efficiency of low power use to conserve energy on devices.

Greater Range of Performance…

The Lightspeeur® 5801 has four times the image input size when compared to the Lightspeeur® 2801, the first chip introduced in 2017. The 5801 allows higher resolution images to be supported and extends range of accurate input capture for analyzing captured sensor data at the edge. The clock speed has also been enhanced to support 50-200 MHz, which gives application developers a greater range of performance for their edge AI solutions. With less than 4 milliseconds of latency, the chip delivers results with blazing speed, which is one important selling point for edge AI processing over cloud AI processing.

Targeted applications by customers already using Lightspeeur® chips include Image Recognition, Object Detection and Tracking, Natural Language Processing, Natural Language Understanding, Business Intelligence, Facial Recognition and Visual Analysis for consumer electronics, smart home & office, smart city, industrial, enterprise and data center solutions.

Designed to have the best fit for Edge AI…

Edge devices have challenging requirements, so in addition to the performance and power advantages, the Lightspeeur® 5801 has also been created in a small chip size of 6mm x 6mm and has a built-in USB interface which can eliminate the need for some interface components on device designs.

The chip is designed to reach even lower costs with high volume applications, as it is intended for mass market edge AI device designs. With that, customers can now get high performance AI for the premium applications in their device designs without opting for more expensive processors with built in AI blocks.

"Customers can now integrate premium edge AI, without paying for the premium System-on-a-Chip on their edge device," said Bin Lei, Senior Vice President of Marketing & Sales for Gyrfalcon Technology, Inc. "Our customers are proving to themselves that they can opt of mid to low tier host processors, combined with one of our inexpensive chips, to get the performance they need while saving $20 to $30 on their BOM costs."

LG launched the mid-tier Q70 smartphone in October, and uses the Lightspeeur® 5801 to deliver premium imaging and video features that are otherwise only available on the most recently introduced premium smartphones. Just one example of how highly desired AI enabled capabilities can be offered without paying the premium for very expensive host processors.

Supporting Innovative Development….

The Lightspeeur® 5801 is offered in a development kit called the 5801 Plai® Plug, which joins the other Plai® Plugs as a portfolio of development hardware available on GTI's DevPortal (https://dev.gyrfalcontech.ai/register/) for $39.99 each. The DevPortal also provides access to tools to build and deploy AI. AI models can be trained with a Model Development Kit, and development of applications are possible with a Software Development Kit (SDK) which is available for Linux X86_64, Microsoft Windows, Android platforms and also ARM v7l and ARM v8 instruction sets. It supports popular convolutional neural networks such as ResNet, MobileNet and VGG16, and TensorFlow, PyTorch & Caffe frameworks.

About Gyrfalcon Technology Inc.

Gyrfalcon Technology Inc. (GTI) is the world's leading developer of high performance AI Accelerators that use low power, packaged in low-cost and small sized chips. Founded by veteran Silicon Valley entrepreneurs and Artificial Intelligence scientists, GTI drives adoption of AI by bringing the power of cloud Artificial Intelligence to local devices, and improves Cloud AI performance with greater performance and efficiency, providing the utmost in AI customization for new equipment and a path to AI upgrade to customers. For more information on GTI, visit https://www.gyrfalcontech.ai/.

