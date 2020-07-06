GZERO WORLD with Ian Bremmer Launches Season 3 Beginning July 10 on Public Television

NEW YORK, July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GZERO WORLD with Ian Bremmer opens its new season as the COVID-19 pandemic and Black Lives Matter protests continue to ripple across the globe, while the U.S. approaches a deeply polarizing presidential election. Season 3 of the award-winning weekly global affairs series launches nationwide on public television beginning Friday, July 10 (check local listings) . Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., and embattled Filipina journalist Maria Ressa are among the program's first guests this season. In New York, GZERO WORLD airs on Saturdays at 10:30 a.m. on THIRTEEN and is available to stream at thirteen.org/gzeroworld .

Host Ian Bremmer provides insightful commentary and analysis as the "new normal" emerges, and in-depth interviews with the world leaders and thought leaders shaping our future. Some themes and topics explored this season include the increasingly contentious relationship between the U.S. and China and what it means for the rest of the world; voting and election security in the U.S.; vaccine development and virus eradication; the developing world and international relief efforts; inequality in the U.S. and around the globe; and the future of work, cities and higher education in a post-pandemic reality.

In its previous season, GZERO WORLD hosted news-making interviews with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Colombian President Ivan Duque, former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick, White House Senior Advisor Jared Kushner, former Pakistan Foreign Minister Hina Khar and renowned epidemiologist Dr. Anthony Fauci, among many others. The series also visited an American living in Wuhan, China at the height of the pandemic; an international school in Tokyo closed by COVID-19; and a Syrian refugee beginning a new life in Munich, Germany.

Select episodes conclude with "Puppet Regime," a political satire series that features puppet versions of Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Angela Merkel, Kim Jong-un, Mark Zuckerberg, Boris Johnson, host Ian Bremmer and many others, for an irreverent take on the stories of the moment.

Bremmer is the president and founder of Eurasia Group, the leading global political risk research and consulting firm. He is also president and founder of GZERO Media, a Eurasia Group company, dedicated to providing the public with intelligent and engaging coverage of global affairs. Bremmer is a thought leader, best-selling author and noted lecturer, regularly expressing his views on political issues in public speeches, television appearances and top publications, including TIME, where he is a foreign affairs columnist and editor at large.

GZERO WORLD with Ian Bremmer is executive produced by Alexsandra Sanford, Tony Maciulis, and Ian Bremmer for GZERO Media. Alex Gibson is senior producer, Anabela da Silva is Senior Video Editor and Adam Powers is Video Editor. David Ariosto is Senior Producer at Large. Alexander Kliment is director, writer and performer for the "Puppet Regime" feature. The series is presented by Creative News Group LLC for WNET. Neal Shapiro and Stephen Segaller are executives in charge for WNET. Distributed nationally by American Public Television.

The founding funder of GZERO WORLD with Ian Bremmer is First Republic. Additional support is provided by Prologis, Carnegie Corporation of New York, Harold J. Newman, Margot and Tom Pritzker, and James and Merryl Tisch.



About GZERO Media

GZERO Media is a company dedicated to providing the public with intelligent and engaging coverage of global affairs. It was created in 2017 as a subsidiary of Eurasia Group, the world's leading political risk analysis firm. In addition to producing the national public television program GZERO World with Ian Bremmer and its companion podcast, GZERO Media publishes the regular newsletter Signal, and daily text and video stories at gzeromedia.com and across social media channels.



About WNET

WNET is America's flagship PBS station: parent company of New York's THIRTEEN and WLIW21 and operator of NJTV, the statewide public media network in New Jersey. Through its new ALL ARTS multi-platform initiative, its broadcast channels, three cable services (THIRTEEN PBSKids, Create and World) and online streaming sites, WNET brings quality arts, education and public affairs programming to more than five million viewers each month. WNET produces and presents a wide range of acclaimed PBS series, including Nature, Great Performances, American Masters, PBS NewsHour Weekend, and the nightly interview program Amanpour and Company. In addition, WNET produces numerous documentaries, children's programs, and local news and cultural offerings, as well as multi-platform initiatives addressing poverty and climate. Through THIRTEEN Passport and WLIW Passport, station members can stream new and archival THIRTEEN, WLIW and PBS programming anytime, anywhere.

About APT

American Public Television (APT) is the leading syndicator of high-quality, top-rated programming to the nation's public television stations. Founded in 1961, APT distributes 250 new program titles per year and more than one-third of the top 100 highest-rated public television titles in the U.S. APT's diverse catalog includes prominent documentaries, performance, dramas, how-to programs, classic movies, children's series and news and current affairs programs. Doc Martin, Midsomer Murders, America's Test Kitchen From Cook's Illustrated, AfroPoP, Rick Steves' Europe, Christopher Kimball's Milk Street Television, Front and Center, Lidia's Kitchen, Kevin Belton's New Orleans Kitchen, Simply Ming, The Best of the Joy of Painting with Bob Ross, James Patterson's Kid Stew and NHK Newsline are a sampling of APT's programs, considered some of the most popular on public television. APT also licenses programs internationally through its APT Worldwide service and distributes Create®TV — featuring the best of public television's lifestyle programming — and WORLD™, public television's premier news, science and documentary channel. To find out more about APT's programs and services, visit APTonline.org.

SOURCE THIRTEEN/WNET New York

Related Links

http://www.thirteen.org

