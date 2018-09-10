H&D Wireless Strengthens Board With Mr Johan P Schlyter

STOCKHOLM, September 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The Board of Directors of Nasdaq First North-listed H&D Wireless has appointed Johan P Schlyter as Adjunct to the board. The Board's intention is to suggest Mr Schlyter to be selected as an ordinary member at the AGM 2019.

Mr Johan P Schlyter has extensive experience from leading positions within the automotive industry. During 2015-2017, he worked in the management of the German vehicle manufacturer MAN, as Global Responsibly for the group's own dealer and service network. During 2012-2015, he was the President and chief executive officer of the Swedish machine manufacturer Ålö. Mr Schlyter previously worked at Scania for 26 years, including as Senior Vice President for Latin America Asia, Southern Africa and Australia, and CEO for Scania's company in Germany and Austria.

"With his international experience from the industry and deep understanding of our main target market, Mr Schlyter has very much to add to H&D Wireless. He combines a commercial and customer-oriented thinking with a strong focus on creating value for the shareholders," says Pär, Founder and CEO of H&D Wireless.

About H&D Wireless

H&D Wireless is a Swedish supplier of technology and services within Internet of Things (IoT) and Realtime positioning (RTLS+GPS) with the Cloud platforms Griffin and GEPS. H&D Wireless was founded in 2009 and is among Sweden's fastest growing and most decorated IoT companies, with more than 1 million wireless products shipped to date for IoT, M2M solutions across the globe. The company develops and supplies solutions for digitalization and optimization of Industry physical processes by Griffin Enterprise Positioning Service (GEPS ™) built in artificial intelligence (AI) targeting Industry 4.0 and Smart factory. H&D Wireless Share is since December 2017 listed on Nasdaq First North in Stockholm with FNCA Sweden AB Certified Adviser. For more information, visit: http://www.hd-wireless.com.

