H Robotics Improves Recovery for Spero Rehab Patients

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Patients at Spero Rehab are seeing tremendous progress using robotics equipment from H Robotics, a rapidly-growing robotics manufacturing company specializing in state-of-the-art rehabilitation solutions. The Central Austin location of Spero Rehab, which offers a full range of progressive therapy services, now features rebless, the H Robotic-built, FDA-registered physical therapy device rebless™ (lowercase "r") for neurological and orthopedic patients. For many patients, the results have been life-changing.

One patient who has experienced such positive results is Eden Ganzerla. In 2016, Eden was in a car crash and suffered a traumatic brain injury that left her unable to walk or fully use her left arm. The rebless machine has greatly helped those extremity movements, giving her greater strength and dexterity than she has experienced since the injury. A significant contributor to the faster progress is that the rebless device allows Eden to continue therapy at home, in between sessions at the clinic.

Says Claire King, Spero Rehab OTR, "rebless is lighter than other rehab machines and extremely portable, so patients can easily bring the device home. This allows them to continue their rehab work between sessions at our clinic. As a result, patients like Eden are seeing tremendous results."

The rebless rehabilitation device is considered an industry game-changer due to its affordability, weight, effectiveness and multi-purpose reach—rebless can be used for both the upper and lower extremities, providing motion to the elbow, wrist, ankle and knee joints. rebless also has numerous operating modes, allowing for passive, active-assisted, active and resisted motion so that therapy can be customized based on each patient's condition.

Because rebless is available for a significantly lower price point than competitive robotics equipment, many centers provide the device for patients to use at home. Therapists can also use the accompanying mobile app to communicate with patients virtually, prescribe reps and exercise time, and schedule telemedicine visits.

Spero Rehab is just the latest in a large number of rehabilitation center partnerships recently announced by H Robotics, reflecting their considerable national growth.

Established in 2018 and located in Austin, TX, H Robotics is one of the fastest-growing robotics companies, developing, manufacturing, and distributing state-of-the-art rehabilitation solutions for people who suffer from neurological and musculoskeletal conditions. These solutions include medical robots and data-driven telemedicine offerings.

Spero Rehab is committed to being one of the best, advanced outpatient therapy facilities. With locations in Houston and Austin, patients can work with some of the best therapists in the country, each of whom are constantly educating each other as well as community members. Many also teach at local universities and are in-demand speakers for both national and international platforms.

