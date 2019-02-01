DUBLIN, Feb. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The "H1 2018 Oil Tanker, LNG Carrier, and LPG Tanker Review - TMS Cardiff Gas Leads in Planned LNG Carrier Additions" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Globally, a total of 477 tankers and carriers have been planned to start operations during the outlook period 2018-2022. In H1 2018, 141 tankers and carriers have been announced globally. Of these 86 are crude oil tankers, 33 are LNG carriers and 22 are LPG carriers. TMS Cardiff Gas Ltd tops the list in terms of storage capacity of announced LNG carriers in H1 2018, with 2,310,000 cubic meters. The company also leads in terms storage capacity of planned LNG carrier additions during the period 2018-2022.



Scope

Operator-wise planned additions of all tankers and carriers in terms of DWT and storage capacity for the 2018 to 2022 period

Count of all planned crude oil tanker additions by operator and type for the 2018 to 2022 period

Count of all planned tankers and carriers by start year and shipyard for the 2018 to 2022 period

Details of planned tankers and carriers announced in H1 2018.

Reasons to Buy

Obtain the most up to date information available on the planned oil tankers, LNG carriers and LPG tankers globally

Identify growth segments and opportunities in the global tanker industry

Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong global tankers data

Develop business strategies with the help of specific insights into planned tankers and carriers globally

Keep abreast of key planned tankers globally

Assess your competitor's planned tankers.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Tables of Contents

1.1. List of Tables

1.2. List of Figures



2. Global Oil Tanker, LNG Carrier, and LPG Tanker Industry

2.1. Key Highlights

2.2. Crude Oil Tanker Announcements in H1 2018

2.3. Planned Crude Oil Tanker Outlook by Key Operators

2.4. Planned Crude Oil Tanker Outlook by Tanker Type

2.5. Planned Crude Oil Tanker Outlook by Start Year

2.6. Planned Crude Oil Tanker Outlook by Major Shipyards

2.7. LNG Carrier Announcements in H1 2018

2.8. Planned LNG Carrier Outlook by Key Operators

2.9. Planned LNG Carrier Outlook by Start Year

2.10. Planned LNG Carriers by Major Shipyards

2.11. LPG Tanker Announcements in H1 2018

2.12. Planned LPG Tanker Outlook by Key Operators

2.13. Planned LPG Tanker Outlook by Start Year

2.14. Planned LPG Tanker Outlook by Major Shipyards

2.15. Global Planned Tankers Announced in H1 2018



3. Appendix



List of Tables

Table 1: DWT by Key Operators for Planned Crude Oil Tankers Announced in H1 2018

Table 2: DWT of Planned Crude Oil Tankers by Key Operators, 2018-2022

Table 3: Count of Planned Crude Oil Tankers by Tanker Type, 2018-2022

Table 4: Count of Planned Crude Oil Tankers by Start Year, 2018-2022

Table 5: Count of Planned Crude Oil Tankers by Major Shipyards, 2018-2022

Table 6: Storage Capacity by Operator for Planned LNG Carriers Announced in H1 2018

Table 7: Storage Capacity for Planned LNG Carriers by Key Operators, 2018-2022

Table 8: Count of Planned LNG Carriers by Start Year, 2018-2022

Table 9: Count of Planned LNG Carriers by Major Shipyards, 2018-2022

Table 10: Storage Capacity by Operator for Planned LPG Tankers Announced in H1 2018

Table 11: Storage Capacity of Planned LPG Tankers by Key Operators, 2018-2022

Table 12: Count of Planned LPG Tankers by Start Year, 2018-2022

Table 13: Count of Planned LPG Tankers by Major Shipyards, 2018-2022

Table 14: Global Planned Tankers Announced in H1 2018



List of Figures

Figure 1: DWT by Key Operators for Planned Crude Oil Tankers Announced in H1 2018

Figure 2: DWT of Planned Crude Oil Tankers by Key Operators, 2018-2022

Figure 3: Count of Planned Crude Oil Tankers by Tanker Type, 2018-2022

Figure 4: Count of Planned Crude Oil Tankers by Start Year, 2018-2022

Figure 5: Count of Planned Crude Oil Tankers by Major Shipyards, 2018-2022

Figure 6: Storage Capacity by Operator for Planned LNG Carriers Announced in H1 2018

Figure 7: Storage Capacity for Planned LNG Carriers by Key Operators, 2018-2022

Figure 8: Count of Planned LNG Carriers by Start Year, 2018-2022

Figure 9: Count of Planned LNG Carriers by Major Shipyards, 2018-2022

Figure 10: Storage Capacity by Operator for Planned LPG Tankers Announced in H1 2018

Figure 11: Storage Capacity for All Planned LPG Tankers by Key Operators, 2018-2022

Figure 12: Count of Planned LPG Tankers by Start Year, 2018-2022

Figure 13: Count of Planned LPG Tankers by Major Shipyards, 2018-2022



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/z6l9x4/h1_2018_oil?w=5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

