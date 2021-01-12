H2 Health Expands Platform

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Grant Avenue Capital, LLC, www.GrantAve.com, a healthcare-focused private equity firm, announced today that its portfolio company, H2 Health, has significantly expanded its clinical reach over the course of 2020 through a combination of increasing the employee base, executing strategic partnerships, and opening de novo locations.

H2 Health Physical Therapy is a national provider of outpatient physical rehabilitation care offering a wide range of services, including physical, occupational, and speech therapies. Over the course of 2020, the business grew its outpatient clinic base by almost 50% to 88 facilities across nine states. Most recently, H2 Health partnered with Greenbrier Valley Physical Therapy in West Virginia. BMO Harris Bank's Sponsor Finance team provided debt financing and BMO Capital Markets Corp. acted as financial advisor to Grant Avenue Capital in connection with the transaction.

In addition, H2 Health grew its employee base over 20% during 2020. Further information about H2 Health is available at www.H2Health.com.

MileStone, a H2 Health company, provides per-diem, travel, and contract clinical staffing to healthcare providers and facilities throughout the country. MileStone extended its national reach over the course of 2020, providing critical clinical resources to help alleviate facility shortages. Additional information about MileStone is available at www.MileStoneStaffing.com.

"H2 Health has truly established itself as a leading platform and 'partner-of-choice' for other companies in the outpatient rehab and caregiver staffing sectors," said Buddy Gumina, founder and managing partner of Grant Avenue Capital. "In addition, the expansion of H2 Health is an excellent example of Grant Avenue Capital investing in people and implementing its systematic growth playbook."

Guy Sansone, founding partner of Kiawah River Health Partners, a Grant Avenue Capital Advisory Board member, and Chairman and CEO of H2 Health added: "The dedicated and patient-focused management team, clinicians, and employees of H2 Health have done a fantastic job in 2020 increasing the ability of the company to provide top-notch care to individuals in their communities. In partnership with Grant Avenue Capital, we look forward to further building on our strong foundation during the year ahead."

For more information, please visit www.GrantAve.com or email [email protected].

About Grant Avenue Capital LLC

Grant Avenue Capital is a healthcare-focused, middle-market private equity firm targeting investments alongside forward-thinking management teams that seek an experienced and innovative investor with highly flexible capital, both in terms of duration and structure. While a typical investment will involve companies generating approximately $5 million to $25 million of EBITDA, Grant Avenue Capital has significant support to complete larger transactions through strategic co-invest relationships. The firm focuses on control buyouts, buy-and-builds, corporate carve-outs, joint-control partnership investments, and special situations.

In addition, the Grant Avenue Foundation supports employees and portfolio companies of Grant Avenue Capital that are actively engaged with healthcare-oriented charitable organizations.

