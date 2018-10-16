H2O.ai Announces Record Registration and Overwhelming Demand for H2O AI World London

LONDON, Oct. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- H2O.ai , the open source leader in AI, today announced that the H2O AI World London , a two-day interactive community event including deep-dive technical sessions, will likely be the highest attended H2O AI World of all time. Attendees to the conference come from 33 different countries and represent all industries including financial services, retail, insurance, healthcare, marketing, manufacturing, automotive and more. The company also announced the complete lineup of forward thinking speakers from industry-leading organizations that include Aegon, Barclays, Beeswax, BlueData, Booking.com, Ducit.ai, Citi, Groupon, IBM, ING, Intel, Knime, Macnica, NVIDIA, Tech Mahindra, Travelport and Wildbook.

The first day of H2O AI World London starts on October 29th and will feature hands-on technical deep dive training sessions for H2O.ai's groundbreaking platforms, H2O Driverless AI , H2O-3 and Sparkling Water , that empower data scientists and analysts of all levels to work on projects faster and more efficiently. These training sessions will provide new and existing users of H2O.ai technologies the information needed to optimize data science workflows. Due to overwhelming demand, H2O.ai will be offering a "Deep Dive into H2O.ai" training event again later in the year. Sign up to receive additional information as it becomes available by emailing DiveIntoH2O@h2o.ai .

Day two of H2O AI World London on October 30th will feature keynote presentations from H2O.ai and several industry leaders highlighting the potential of AI and Machine Learning to solve real world problems. Speakers include: Sri Ambati, CEO and Founder at H2O.ai; Shanker Trivedi, Senior Vice President of Enterprise Business at NVIDIA; Gary Rapsey, Global Assurance Chief Innovation Officer at PwC; Jagdish Mitra, Chief Strategy Officer and Head of Growth Factories at Tech Mahindra; Paul Zikopoulos, VP of Cognitive Big Data Systems at IBM; and Dr. James Troman, Head of Data Science for FX Trading at Citi.

H2O AI World London will also include the ever popular and much-anticipated "Meet the Kaggle Grandmasters" panel, which will feature Kaggle Grandmasters from around the world, and enable attendees to listen and learn tips, tricks and insights on the latest in data science from the experts themselves. The current lineup of panelists includes:

Marios Michailidis , @kazAnova , data scientist at H2O.ai: highest global rank #1; currently #3

Mathias Müller, @faron , data scientist at H2O.ai: highest global rank #4; currently #25

Mikel Bober-Irizar , @anokas , research intern at Mitsubishi Electric Research Laboratories (MERL) and high school student: highest #31; currently #34 and the youngest Kaggle Grandmaster at 17 years old

Dmitry Larko , @dmitrylarko , senior data scientist at H2O.ai: highest global rank #25; currently #41

Branden Murray , @brandenkmurray , customer data scientist at H2O.ai: highest global rank #48; currently #68

Darragh Hanley , @darraghdog , senior principal AI engineer at Optum: highest global rank #44; currently #95

Sudalai Rajkumar "SRK", @srk senior data scientist at H2O.ai: highest global rank #13; currently #122; currently #1 Kaggle Kernels Grandmaster and the top Kaggle Grandmaster in India

"We are excited to hold our first ever H2O AI World in London, and are thrilled to see the amazing interest and response from our community of users, customers and partners," said Ingrid Burton, CMO at H2O.ai. "It is clear that AI and machine learning technologies and platforms are making a difference and positive impact in every enterprise. We are eager to share our knowledge and expertise with this global audience."

Join H2O.ai in London to connect with the community and learn how to harness the full value of AI, ML, deep learning and data science from industry-recognized speakers and hands-on training sessions. Register here to secure your spot.

For those interested in H2O AI World London but unable to be there live, make sure to view the live stream of the conference on October 30 here .

H2O AI World London 2018

When: Monday, October 29 - Tuesday, October 30 , 2018

Cost: £349 for general admission

Where: London Hilton on Park Lane – 22 Park Lane, London , W1K1BE

London Hilton on Park Lane – 22 Park Lane, , W1K1BE Check out the schedule: world.h2o.ai

If you are a member of the press and would like to attend: Contact press@h2o.ai to receive a code for a complimentary pass.

Can't make it? Follow the day-of livestream: https://www.h2o.ai

About H2O.ai

H2O.ai is the open source leader in AI. Its mission is to democratize AI for all. H2O.ai is transforming the use of AI with software with its category-creating visionary open source machine learning platform, H2O. More than 14,000 companies use open-source H2O in mission-critical use cases for Finance, Insurance, Healthcare, Retail, Telco, Sales and Marketing. H2O.ai recently launched Driverless AI that uses AI to do AI in order to provide an easier, faster and effective means of implementing data science. In February 2018, Gartner named H2O.ai as a Leader in the 2018 Magic Quadrant for Data Science and Machine Learning Platforms. H2O.ai partners with leading technology companies such as NVIDIA, IBM, AWS, Azure and Google, and is proud of its growing customer base which includes Capital One, Progressive Insurance, Comcast, Walgreens and PayPal. For more information and to learn more about how H2O.ai is transforming business processes with intelligence, visit www.h2o.ai.

