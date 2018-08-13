H2O.ai Joins NVIDIA AI Conference to Support Growing Demand for AI and Machine Learning in Australia

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. and SYDNEY, Aug. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- H2O.ai, the open source leader in AI, today announced an expanded presence in Australia due to heightened demand from customers for automatic machine learning and data science solutions in the region. As part of its efforts to democratize AI globally, H2O.ai will sponsor and attend the NVIDIA AI Conference in Sydney next week, as well as host a meetup to engage with data science professionals about its award-winning machine learning platforms and provide Australian businesses with the power of scalable AI.

H2O.ai's expanded efforts in Australia come at a time of unprecedented demand for its products in the region. Since its launch in late 2017, the company's automatic machine learning platform Driverless AI has been deployed by customers, including Stanley Black and Decker, Armada Health, Deserve, G5 and more.

NVIDIA AI Conference is a premier event on artificial intelligence and deep learning, and showcases the latest breakthroughs from universities, startups and major enterprises in a wide range of fields such as smart cities, autonomous machines, virtual reality and more.

At NVIDIA's GPU Technology Conference in March, H2O.ai announced that both enterprise-scale automatic machine learning platform, Driverless AI, and open source GPU-accelerated machine learning package, H2O4GPU, were fully optimized for the latest-generation NVIDIA® Volta architecture GPUs – the NVIDIA Tesla® V100 – and CUDA 9 software. The combined offerings deliver the fastest and most accurate iterations of machine learning models on GPUs. At NVIDIA AI Conference in Sydney, H2O.ai brings these optimized solutions to customers, while also supporting the broader conversations around prominent trends in the Australian AI community.

Following the close of the NVIDIA AI Conference, H2O.ai will host a meetup, "Intro to Machine Learning with H2O," in Sydney on September 5. Led by H2O.ai software developer, Mateusz Dymczyk, the meetup will focus on introducing attendees to machine learning and H2O, and is ideal for professionals in the early stages of their data science career, or interested in exploring H2O for their data science projects.

NVIDIA AI Conference Sydney



When: Monday, September 3 - Tuesday, September 4, 2018



Where: Pyrmont Theater, International Convention Centre Sydney, 14 Darling Dr, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia



Visit H2O.ai at Booth E.03



Register: http://www.nvidiaaiconference.com.au/step1.php

Intro to Machine Learning with H2O



When: Wednesday, September 5, 2018, 6:00-7:30pm



Where: ING, L28, 60 Margaret Street, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia



Speaker: Mateusz Dymczyk, Software Developer at H2O.ai



Register: http://www.nvidiaaiconference.com.au/step1.php

Connect with H2O.ai

Download Driverless AI for a free 21-day trial: https://www.h2o.ai/try-driverless-ai/

https://www.h2o.ai/try-driverless-ai/ Visit us to learn more: www.h2o.ai

www.h2o.ai Follow us on Twitter: www.twitter.com/H2Oai

www.twitter.com/H2Oai Connect with us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/0xdata/

About H2O.ai



H2O.ai is the open source leader in AI. Its mission is to democratize AI. H2O.ai is transforming the use of AI with software with its category-creating visionary open source machine learning platform, H2O. More than 14,000 companies use open-source H2O in mission-critical use cases for Finance, Insurance, Healthcare, Retail, Telco, Sales, and Marketing. H2O.ai recently launched Driverless AI that uses AI to do AI in order to provide an easier, faster and effective means of implementing data science. In February 2018, Gartner named H2O.ai as a Leader in the 2018 Magic Quadrant for Data Science and Machine Learning Platforms. H2O.ai partners with leading technology companies such as NVIDIA, IBM, AWS, Azure and Google and is proud of its growing customer base which includes Capital One, Progressive Insurance, Comcast, Walgreens and PayPal. For more information and to learn more about how H2O.ai is transforming business processes with intelligence, visit www.h2o.ai.

Media Contact:



Erika Kamholz



press@h2o.ai



949-282-8560

SOURCE H2O.ai

Related Links

http://www.h2o.ai

