H2O.ai Named a Strong Performer in Notebook-based Predictive Analytics and Machine Learning in Latest Evaluation by Independent Research Firm

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Sept. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- H2O.ai, the open source leader in AI, today announced it has been named a Strong Performer in "The Forrester Wave™: Notebook-Based Predictive Analytics And Machine Learning Solutions, Q3 2018" report by Forrester Research, Inc. Out of the nine vendors evaluated, H2O.ai was recognized with the highest score in the strategy category based on solution roadmap and partners criteria.

Forrester notes that "H2O.ai's future is automated machine learning" and its "bright future is in its Driverless AI product." Based on Forrester's research, H2O.ai received the top score possible across several categories: open source algorithms, solution roadmap, pricing and acquisition, partners and market awareness. In its assessment of H2O and Sparkling Water and Flow UI, Forrester reported "H2O.ai is best known for developing open source, distributed machine learning algorithms at a time (2011) when big data demanded them but no one else had them." Its algorithms "still shine, and many other machine learning vendors integrate them into their solutions."

The rise of open source machine learning has opened up immense opportunity in the enterprise's ability to predict. With a code-first approach, notebook-based predictive analytics machine learning solutions are purpose-built for open source and have simplified the management of developing, training and deploying models.

The Forrester Wave™: Notebook-Based Predictive Analytics And Machine Learning Solutions, Q3 2018 report utilizes a 24-criteria evaluation of notebook-based predictive analytics and machine learning solution providers. The report found that these solutions are equipping the enterprise with scalable machine learning, while enabling data science teams to use notebooks without the hassle.

Source: Forrester Research, "The Forrester Wave™: Notebook-Based Predictive Analytics And Machine Learning Solutions, Q3 2018", 5 September 2018.

H2O.ai is the open source leader in AI. Its mission is to democratize AI. H2O.ai is transforming the use of AI with software with its category-creating visionary open source machine learning platform, H2O. More than 14,000 companies use open-source H2O in mission-critical use cases for Finance, Insurance, Healthcare, Retail, Telco, Sales and Marketing. H2O.ai recently launched Driverless AI that uses AI to do AI in order to provide an easier, faster and effective means of implementing data science. In February 2018, Gartner named H2O.ai as a Leader in the 2018 Magic Quadrant for Data Science and Machine Learning Platforms. H2O.ai partners with leading technology companies such as NVIDIA, IBM, AWS, Azure and Google and is proud of its growing customer base which includes Capital One, Progressive Insurance, Comcast, Walgreens and PayPal. For more information and to learn more about how H2O.ai is transforming business processes with intelligence, visit www.h2o.ai.

