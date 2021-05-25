H2OGO!® Mega Inflatable Water Parks are Back for Summer, Built for Backyard Fun

Each model includes a blower that can inflate the water park in just two minutes by simply plugging it in and flipping the switch. After that, all parents have to do is connect a hose to get the water flow going. Then, they're ready for a summer full of fun!

The H2OGO! Collection of inflatable water parks includes:

Beach Bounce Mega Water Park ($199): This giant bouncer will have kids jumping for joy! The Beach Bounce also features a slide leading to a large splash pool, along with a sprinkler that makes a wall of water for kids to run and jump through. Available in-stores and online at Target.

Turbo Splash Zone Mega Water Park ($297): Over 8 feet of fun! Including a climbing wall and a giant slide, along with a built-in water blaster and an automatic dump bucket, the Turbo Splash Zone is sure to be a hit this summer. Available both in-stores and online at Walmart.

Maui Mountain Mega Water Park ($395) : Race around this 8.5 foot tall water park using the double race slides and climbing wall! The park also features a spontaneous dump bucket, a water blaster and a hidden tunnel for water-soaked fun. Available in-store and online at Walmart.

Summer Blast Mega Water Park ($399) : Along with a climbing wall that leads to a water slide that's over 8 feet tall, this giant water park also includes a built-in water blaster, a surprise shower fountain at the top of the slide, and a tunnel with water misters at the bottom of the slide, along with a soft landing on the water-filled blobz mat. Available both in-stores and online at Target.

Mount Splashmore Mega Water Park ($399) : A trip up Mount Splashmore includes lots of smiles, along with a climbing wall with a rope for an extra challenge, a giant slide with a spontaneous dump bucket, and a water blaster at the bottom. Available in-store and online at Big Lots.

ABOUT H2OGO!

Since 2013, H2OGO!® has been bringing fun to pools, beaches, and backyards all over the world. What started as just a line of innovative water slides has quickly expanded into an assortment of Blobzter™ water-filled blob mats, fashion floats, kiddie pools, and now, giant inflatable water parks. In 2020, according to the NPD Group and Retail Tracking Service, H2OGO! ranked #2 in the Top 10 Selling Brands. Two inflatable water parks ranked in the top selling new items for 2020, and were ranked in the Top 10 New Products for the year. H2OGO! products are found in toy departments around the country and online through domestic and international retailers.

ABOUT BESTWAY

Originally founded in Shanghai in 1994, Bestway® has been committed to creating high quality and innovative products for over 25 years. Today, Bestway® sells more than 1,000 different products across four categories. All product development centers and manufacturing factories are wholly owned by the company, ensuring top notch products at great price points. Awarded Best Climate Change Performance - China, Bestway® is also committed to sustainable business practices that are environmentally friendly.

