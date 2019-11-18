H3 Platform Unveils World 1st PCIe Gen4 GPU Chassis to Help Customers Address Evolving Data Center Demands

TAIPEI, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- H3 Platform Inc. today announced a new product -- Falcon 4016 of the H3 Falcon GPU chassis solution that aims to help customers increase their business effectiveness and accelerate operations while reducing costs and complexity to enable business growth. With composability and utilization optimization capability, the new GPU box advances H3's vision for composable technology as the future of data center technology.

To ease management effort, Falcon 4016 provides a graphic user interface, H3 Center. The H3 management center enables GPU provisioning as well as GPU chassis discovery, inventory, port configuration, diagnostics, monitoring, fault detection, utilization auditing, and performance. Administrators can provision GPU, redeploy GPU and configure PCIe ports in just a few seconds without service interruptions. The H3 Center also provides centralized analytics such as GPU utilization and performance, and a fault summary by continuously monitoring errors to quickly resolve problems and improve reliability.

Falcon 4016 features four Gen 4 x16 host connectors and sixteen Gen 4 x16 double width PCIe 4.0 slots for GPUs, FPGA, NVMe drives, or network interfaces. Each Falcon 4016 consists of two drawers along with eight double-width PCIe 4.0 slots that are completely compatible with high end accelerators in the market to create a next-generation HPC acceleration platform. It is Gen4 ready and support all Gen 4 PCIe devices as they become available later in the upcoming year.

H3 Platform develops and sells innovative PCIe switch boxes used in the HPC industry. Our core product is the GPU external chassis which comes fully compatible with PCIe devices such as GPU, NIC, and FPGA to name a few. We work with US and China tier 1 HPC customers to build these GPU boxes to ease the jobs of AI experts and let AI experts focus on improving AI algorithm instead of IT jobs. This solution can increase the utilization rate of the system and devices as well as also lower the establishment costs of the entire rack.

