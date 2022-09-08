H4M Matchmaking Announces Expansion with New Daytona Beach Offices

Matchmaking Firm Celebrates 10 Years of Serving LGBTQ+ Singles with New Florida Location

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- H4M Matchmaking, a premier LGBTQ matchmaking firm headquartered in Austin, TX, today announced its expansion into Daytona Beach, FL. For ten years, H4M has successfully introduced thousands of LGBTQ single professionals across the country.

H4M Founder, Tammy Shaklee

"I designed and launched H4M Matchmaking ten years ago when one of my friends mentioned the challenges in hiring a professional matchmaker as a gay man. At the time, certified matchmakers wouldn't take LGBTQ clients," said Tammy Shaklee, founder and president of H4M Matchmaking. "We are excited to be able to serve and be a part of Central and South Florida's thriving LGBTQ community."

Tammy Shaklee founded H4M in Austin, Texas, in 2012 after she met her own husband through a matchmaking service. Shaklee uses her objective instincts, acute listening skills, and proven proprietary methodology to provide the ideal foundation for identifying true compatibility. Her unique process focuses on traditional introductions, courting, and dating for LGBTQ singles who are interested in achieving relationship success that rivals their educational and professional success. Quality singles currently range in age from early 20s to mid-80s, all seeking a committed long-term relationship.

H4M's matchmaking process begins with an introductory telephone call, to speak to a certified matchmaker and certified dating coach, so that the team can learn about one's personality, dating or relationship history, family history, and goals. Qualified candidates then are invited to a personal 1-hour private video interview with Shaklee. All H4M singles must go through background checks before they are approved for confidential introductions. Following introductory dates, clients provide live feedback before the coordination of additional dates. This offline and hands-on process creates a positive environment for singles to reach their personal relationship goals with the guidance of Shaklee's team of professional staff.



About H4M Matchmaking

