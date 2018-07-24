H5G's VAULT Launches New HTML5 Games to New Jersey

Along with these new titles, H5G has also made 3 top performing iconic games Secrets of the Forest, Valkyrie Queen and Thundering Buffalo now available for mobile web consumption. Over the next year, High 5 will be releasing 4 new games in HTML5 per month for New Jersey and is on track to convert at least 100 premium slot titles to this preferred mobile-friendly format by end of 2018. Through VAULT, H5G is laser focused on delivering great content to Mobile in order to solidify future online growth in existing markets and future states like Pennsylvania.

"We have been extremely happy with the results and performance of our new pipeline of HTML5 games so far and we hope operators and aggregators alike will value our commitment to bringing them not only the best casino content, but a consistent volume of games that will keep players coming back," says Anthony Singer, CEO and Founder of High 5 Games.

High 5 Games continues to actively develop opportunities and to work with governing bodies throughout Europe and the United States to continue its aim of content distribution for all Regulated Territories from its' Global Headquarters at 1 WTC in New York. For further information about High 5 Games' B2B offerings, please contact BD@H5G.com.

About High 5 Games



Developing for the land-based, online, social, and mobile markets, High 5 Games has created hundreds of games that are played on six continents and in more than 150 countries. High 5 Games operates High 5 Casino, the premier destination for the most robust slot content library in the casino category with nearly 17 million players worldwide, as well as several niche social casino apps. The company's premiere remote game server, High 5 VAULT, integrates with online casinos around the world and features a selection of the company's top brands for real money play. High 5 Games is aimed at becoming the world leader in casino content production and distribution and has offices in New York City, New Jersey, Kansas City, and London.

Secrets of the Forest™ and Thundering Buffalo™ trademark(s) and copyrights are owned and/or registered by IGT in the U.S. and/or other countries and used under license from IGT.

All That Cash™, Jungle Jack™, Valkyrie Queen™, and The Three Graces™ are video slot games created by High 5 Games.

SOURCE High 5 Games

Related Links

http://www.h5g.com

