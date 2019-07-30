HAAH Automotive Holdings and Zotye USA Name Chris Hosford Vice President, Public Relations

"HAAH and Zotye USA are a disruptive force in the North American auto industry. Hosford's willingness to strike out in new directions, apply innovative thinking while providing honest communications between his company and the media is completely in line with the HAAH corporate culture," said Hale. "His award-winning skills in creating media campaigns that increased brand awareness, improved brand opinion and sold a lot of automobiles will be put to good use at HAAH," said Hale.

Hosford led the public relations team at Hyundai Motor America and served in several communications posts at Chrysler Corporation. He left a career in newspapers and auto magazines to join Hill and Knowlton, leading work on the Mazda account.

"I've been working as a consultant with HAAH and Zotye USA for some time, so I'm well aware of the bright future that these companies have. Changing the fabric of how cars are sold in North America is one of the most exciting tasks I can imagine, and I am thrilled to be a part of the team," said Hosford.

About HAAH Automotive Holdings

HAAH Automotive Holdings was formed by a group of leading auto industry executives and experts to create a new experience both for customers and its dealer partners. Designed to meet the needs of 21st century car buyers, the company is creating new methods, processes and procedures to increase transparency, clarify pricing, and simplify purchase and vehicle service for the customer. The company is based in Irvine, Calif.

About Zotye USA

Zotye USA will handle all sales, distribution, parts and service for Zotye vehicles in the United States. The vehicles will initially be imported from China where they are currently designed, engineered and produced by one of China's leading automakers, Zotye Automobile International Co. Vehicles will be sold in the U.S. by a network of franchised new vehicle dealers. Zotye USA is a wholly owned subsidiary of HAAH Automotive Holdings and is headquartered in Irvine, Calif.

