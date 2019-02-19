HAAH Automotive Holdings and Zotye USA Name Jan Thompson as Senior Vice President of Marketing

LAKE FOREST, Calif., Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HAAH Automotive Holdings Chairman and CEO Duke Hale announced today that respected industry veteran Jan Thompson has been named Senior Vice President of Marketing for HAAH Automotive Holdings and Zotye USA. Susan Bland Norton has been named as Vice President of Marketing.

"HAAH and Zotye USA's approach is one of disruption of the entire new vehicle marketing and sales process in the U.S. Jan's career in marketing has been dedicated to finding new ways to communicate efficiently and effectively, throwing out many traditional approaches and taking every advantage of all that the digital world has to offer," said Hale. "In addition, we're fortunate to have Susan Bland Norton joining Jan's team. Susan's deep experience in marketing combined with experience in finance and the retail auto business will be very important in supporting our dealers' sales efforts," said Hale.

Norton begins her duties immediately at the company's Lake Forest headquarters. Thompson joins the company March 1, 2019.

"I've become convinced that those of us in the auto industry need to provide a new, better, no haggle, no hassle, highly digital way of doing business for new vehicle buyers," said Thompson. "I believe the vision that Duke Hale has is not just possible, but necessary for future success. I look forward to being part of the team that will bring that promise to reality."

Thompson has been named one of the Top 100 Women in Automotive by Automotive News twice. She began her automotive marketing career at Toyota and went on to lead marketing activities for Nissan and Mazda. She has also served as Executive Vice President for the marketing and media company Omnicom, one of the largest marketing holding companies in the world, and held leadership roles at the Designory, Advanstar Communications and Ipsos Insights. She will continue serving as a member of the board of directors of Auto Web.

Norton's more than 25 years of automotive experience include work in the retail auto business, in sales and marketing for major automakers, in automotive finance and with strategic marketing, training performance improvement agencies. She began at the family auto dealership Bland Cadillac and later worked in sales and marketing at Mazda Motor America. Her finance experience includes leading dealer and manufacturer marketing for J. P. Morgan Chase & Company |Chase Auto Finance where, among other tasks, she launched private label financing subsidiaries for three automakers. Norton also has a degree in automotive marketing from Northwood University.

"Loving the auto industry as I do, I can't imagine a bigger thrill than to launch a new automotive brand in the United States. The Zotye USA brand is going to be especially exciting as it is dedicated to making things simple, fast and easy for new vehicle buyers and dealers. We'll be bringing the manufacturer, the distributor, the dealer and the customer together in a brand-new way. I can't wait to get started," said Norton.

About HAAH Automotive Holdings

HAAH Automotive Holdings was formed by a group of leading auto industry executives and experts to create a new experience both for customers and its dealer partners. Designed to meet the needs of 21st century car buyers, the company is creating new methods, processes and procedures to increase transparency, clarify pricing, and simplify purchase and vehicle service for the customer. The company is based in Lake Forest, Calif.

About Zotye USA

Zotye USA will handle all sales, distribution, parts and service for Zotye vehicles in the United States. The vehicles will initially be imported from China where they are currently designed, engineered and produced by one of China's leading automakers, Zotye Automobile International Co. Vehicles will be sold in the U.S. by a network of franchised new vehicle dealers. Zotye is a wholly owned subsidiary of HAAH Automotive Holdings.

